Saoirse Ronan admits she auditioned for ‘Star Wars’ but ‘so has everyone’

10.01.13 5 years ago 5 Comments

Saoirse Ronan is owning up to those persistent “Star Wars” rumors.

The “Host” star has admitted in an interview with Sky News that she has indeed auditioned for a role in J.J. Abrams’ forthcoming “Star Wars: Episode VII,” but added candidly: “so has everyone.” Rumors peg Ronan as having read for the part of Han Solo and Princess Leia’s daughter, but the actress wouldn’t reveal more, saying only that someone would “chop off her head with a light-sabre” if she did.

“Star Wars: Episode VII” is slated to begin filming in England next year for a release sometime in Summer 2015. “Star Trek Into Darkness” thesp Benedict Cumberbatch is also heavily rumored for a role in the film, while original stars Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher widely expected to be taking part in some capacity.

Would you like to see Saoirse Ronan in “Star Wars: Episode VII”? Let us know in the comments.

