Exclusive: Sarah Brightman duets with Israel Kamakawiwo’ole on ‘Hawaii ’78’

Sarah Brightman has an unusual and beautiful duet partner on the latest song to arrive from her new album. “Hawaii ’78” features the late and great Hawaiian singer Israel Kamakawiwo’ole, who originally released “Hawai’i ’78” for his 1993 album “Facing Future.” That album also featured his most famous track, his cover of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” and coincidentally “Hawai’i ’78” was another expression of hope and prayer.
Here, Brightman is joining in that vision with this interpretation, “Hawaii ’78.” A bonus track available only on Target’s limited edition CD of “Dreamchaser,” this version sends the roots-laden song space-bound, with the famed soprano’s voice padded with harmony, synths and strings.
Listen to the exclusive premiere of “Hawaii ’78” below, and then give a go at the original.
Brightman’s interstellar sound here is part of the larger aesthetic on “Dreamchaser,” which expresses the Broadway star’s ultimate goal of traveling into space. And she may yet: last year, it was announced that Brightman is “anticipated to be the first musician to travel to the International Space Station.” You can learn more about the voyage in the vid below.
On the remainder of “Dreamchaser,” she offers renditions of other artists’ songs, like Sigur Ros’ “Glossoli” and Elbow’s “One Day Like This.” The album — her 11th studio effort — is out on April 16; pre-order it from the Sarah Brightman Webstore. She’ll be on tour all of this summer, with North American stops starting in September, so check out all the live performance dates here.
It’s a song about lamenting the destruction of the land and culture of Hawaii by the US.
Yea and your point? It’s a song about truth
Absolutely incredible duet, beautiful.
Incredible Duet!!! Amazing!
Wonderful!! Makes me shiver
Wonderful!!! Makes me shiver
absolutely beautiful
Beautiful! As is Isreal & Sarah!
This “seems” SO WRONG on so many levels I cannot even begin to explain… “perhaps” the point is, RAMONA, why does Ms. Brightman have a “sing-along” with Iz in a song regarding a very deep, tragic and inherently HAWAIIAN issue. Questioning her “motives”? Hoping ‘Ohana Kamakawiwo’ole will be making royalties from the “collaboration”. Only my opinion, of course.
As long as she knows why she is singing this song and the back story of Hawaii’s plight then it’s all good. I don’t care for the arrangement too much, but kudos to her for telling our story.
Malia, malia! Well done!
Aloha everyone, How can I get it from France (Europe)? Ican’t find this choice on the check out Mahalo for your response.
A french fan of Iz
It is a lovely Duet. This song is an EXCLUSIVE Track, on The Target Stores Limited Edition Album ( U.S. and Canada only ) Not usually exported, from those countries. HOWEVER, there are Sellers, on eBay, that have them. 16 to 20 USD + Shipping. For a Collector of Sarah’s Artistry —— THIS IS A MUST HAVE!!!!!
The duet is terrific. Where can I purchase this song? I already have Dreamchaser and it is not there.
This Duet, is on The TARGET STORES Limited Edition of DREAMCHASER.
no need for this to ever happen. tragedy that the most important song to hawaiians is turned into garbage. Once again, the heart of hawaii is stolen.
kidding i hope!