‘Sarah Connor Chronicles” Thomas Dekker to star in CW’s ‘Secret Circle’ pilot

03.10.11 7 years ago

“Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles” star Thomas Dekker has been tapped to star in “Vampire Diaries” producer Kevin Williamson’s latest drama pilot “Secret Circle” on the CW, according to TVLine.com.

Drawn from the book series by L.J. Smith (who also penned “The Vampire Diaries” novels), “Secret” again deals with youthful supernatural fare, with “Life Unexpected’s” Britt Robertson playing a girl who discovers her true identity as a witch belonging to a coven that also includes Dekker’s character.

Dekker played John Connor on FOX’s short-lived cult series “Sarah Connor Chronicles,” which ended in 2009.

Dekker was also seen in the recent “Nightmare on Elm Street” reboot, and will be featured in HBO’s upcoming “Cinema Verite,” with Diane Lane and Tim Robbins.

