Sarah Jessica Parker is poised for an HBO comeback in a ‘Divorce’ comedy

12.19.14 4 years ago

Parker is closing in on a deal that would have her play one half of a couple going through a very long divorce. The project is from British “Pulling” creator Sharon Horgan. Parker was last on HBO nearly 11 years ago, when “Sex and the City” ended in February 2004.

