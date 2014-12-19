Sarah Jessica Parker is poised for an HBO comeback in a “Divorce” comedy
Parker is closing in on a deal that would have her play one half of a couple going through a very long divorce. The project is from British “Pulling” creator Sharon Horgan. Parker was last on HBO nearly 11 years ago, when “Sex and the City” ended in February 2004.
Sarah Jessica Parker is poised for an HBO comeback in a ‘Divorce’ comedy
Sarah Jessica Parker is poised for an HBO comeback in a “Divorce” comedy
Join The Discussion: Log In With