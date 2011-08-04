Sarah Michelle Gellar confirms ‘All My Children’ return

Thursday (Aug. 4) morning’s Television Critics Association press tour panel for The CW’s “Ringer” quickly became a celebration of past Sarah Michelle Gellar projects, including the announcement of the star’s upcoming brief return to “All My Children.”

Â

Gellar told the room of assembled reporters that she will be back on “All My Children” for exactly one day before the venerable soap opera wraps up its ABC run.Â

Â

“I can officially confirm that I will be doing a guest spot on ‘All My Children,'” Gellar said.

Â

There’s a catch: Gellar won’t be returning as Kendall, the role she played from 1993 to 1995. The “Buffy” veteran was careful to emphasize that Kendall, who has been played by Alicia Minshew since 2002, is now the property of the newer actress. That means that Gellar will be returning as a yet-to-be-determined non-Kendall character.

Â

Other than the one-day duration of the soap opera comeback, Gellar had no details on how she would be reinjected into the world of “All My Children.” Gellar said, however, that the cameo came about because of a call she made to the show’s casting director after she heard of the “All My Children” cancellation.Â

Â

“When I heard that the show was cancelled I didn’t understand,” Gellar told reporters. “It just doesn’t make sense to me. So, I called Judy Wilson, who is the casting director and has been since I was there, and I said I wanted to do something.”

Â

We’ll let you know the date for Gellar’s “All My Children” return as soon as we know.

Â

“Ringer” premieres on The CW on Tuesday, September 13 at 9 p.m. ET.Â

Â

Â