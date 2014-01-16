Sarah Polley has the best reaction ever to not getting nominated

It’s always inevitable that the Academy will end up snubbing a deserving nominee in one category or another, but one big snub this year was Sarah Polley’s “Stories We Tell” in the feature documentary category. “Stories” won both the NYFCC and LAFCC best documentary honors and was a fixture on many critics’ end-of-year top 10 lists. It was almost seen as a lock to make the cut, but appears to have been pushed out by either “Dirty Wars” or “Cutie and the Boxer.” Leave it to the always classy Polley to send out a tweet flipping the narrative and heaping praise on one of the actual nominees, Joshua Oppenheimer for “The Act of Killing.”
So happy for @TheActofKilling. A movie that should and will have a great life and may change things for the better. Yay @JoshuaOppenheim!
– Sarah E. Polley (@SarahEPolley) January 16, 2014
If that can’t make you smile on Oscar morning, not sure what else will.
Well, his name is Joshua Oppenheimer.
Yes, he just has one of those unique Twitter handles.
His twitter handle leaves out the “er” at the end of his own name.
Great films like Stories We Tell and Fruitvale Station weren’t nominated but yes the movie of misogynist o rusell, and some foolish people say there aren’t sexism and racism in AMPAS. Hahaha.
Stories We Tell was way overacted.
Not, the only overacted is the drug for adolescents american hustle.
In what way was American Hustle, misogynist exactly? Are you being serious?
David O Russell is a misogynist man but silly critics praise him also the patriarchy Academy
Not to worry – Polley will get an Oscar eventually. She’s one of the most interesting directors/writers/actors around. And remember, she’s still only 35.
Regardless of whether you liked Stories We Tell (and many people did), this was a classy move by Sarah Polley.