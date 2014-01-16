Sarah Polley has the best reaction ever to not getting nominated

It’s always inevitable that the Academy will end up snubbing a deserving nominee in one category or another, but one big snub this year was Sarah Polley’s “Stories We Tell” in the feature documentary category. “Stories” won both the NYFCC and LAFCC best documentary honors and was a fixture on many critics’ end-of-year top 10 lists. It was almost seen as a lock to make the cut, but appears to have been pushed out by either “Dirty Wars” or “Cutie and the Boxer.” Leave it to the always classy Polley to send out a tweet flipping the narrative and heaping praise on one of the actual nominees, Joshua Oppenheimer for “The Act of Killing.”

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

If that can’t make you smile on Oscar morning, not sure what else will.

