Yes, there really were a lot of jokes about Sarah Silverman’s age at the Comedy Central Roast of James Franco. And, as the comedian points out, she wasn’t even the oldest person on the dais. Sarah went on “Totally Biased” to discuss how thrown-off and unsettled she was by this line of thinking, and says some pretty insightful stuff about gender and pop culture.

If you’re wondering? Sarah is a totally-not-that-old 42.