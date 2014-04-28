Sarah Silverman is getting in bed with ‘Masters of Sex’ next season

Sarah Silverman is joining up with “Masters of Sex.”

The actress and comedian has signed on for a recurring role on Season 2 of the buzzy Showtime series, which is currently in production in Los Angeles. Silverman will play the unspecified role of Helen on the show, which stars Michael Sheen and Lizzy Caplan as pioneering sex researchers Dr. William Masters and Virginia Johnson.

Silverman's recent TV credits include her Emmy nominated role on Comedy Central's “The Sarah Silverman Program” and a two-episode stint on FX's “Louie.” She'll next be seen on the big-screen in Seth MacFarlane's forthcoming comedy “A Million Ways to Die in the West.” In addition, she'll be hosting the pilot episode of a new as-yet-untitled Xbox variety series as a co-venture with her online comedy network JASH.

“Masters of Sex” received two nominations at this year's Golden Globes, including Best Drama Series. Season 2 is set to premiere July 13 on Showtime.

Will Sarah Silverman's involvement make you more or less likely to watch “Masters of Sex” Season 2 (or neither)? Let us know by voting in the poll below.