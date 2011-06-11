Saturday Night At The Movies: Why Eddie Murphy Breaks My Heart

When I walked out of the first early screening of “Dreamgirls” that I attended, Bill Condon was standing there, and I walked over to share some thoughts with him.Â I’ve known Bill for a while now, and I was just going to offer him some quick impressions, then let him go because I knew other people wanted to talk to him.Â As I started to tell him what I thought, I was fine until I got to my feelings about Eddie Murphy in the film.Â Suddenly, as I tried to articulate just what it meant to me to see a great performance from Eddie, I got choked up.Â I found myself almost overwhelmed by emotion, and I couldn’t even fully explain why.Â I just had to thank Bill for giving Eddie something to do, something worth his talent and my time, and then hurry to the car, embarrassed by the unexpected depth of my own feelings.
It’s not my fault, though.Â Like many film fans, the relationships I have with the work that actors and directors and writers do is a personal one.Â It means something very particular to me, and in the case of Eddie Murphy, I consider him an important part of my formative years, and the arc of his career has been almost crushingly sad to witness.
I mentioned Murphy briefly in one of the columns recently, and I would argue that very few “Saturday Night Live” alumni have ever started their film careers with quite the same degree of instant, overwhelming movie stardom.Â Sure, “Animal House” was huge for Belushi right out of the gate, but that movie worked because of the large ensemble cast and the writing and the fact that no one had made a movie about the ’60s quite like that before and people who lived through it had to see it.Â But with Murphy, if you were there for “48 HRS” and “Trading Places” and “Beverly Hills Cop,” you rememberâ€¦ those weren’t just hits.Â Those were movies that instantly entered the pop lexicon, monster pop phenomenons that you couldn’t avoid.Â It was amazing to see the nuclear-blast level impact they left on movies, and to be part of those audiences.
One of the things that attracted me to Murphy as soon as he showed up on “Saturday Night Live” was that he was dangerous in a way that show wasn’t at that point.Â Murphy felt like anything could happen when he was performing, and that was part of the appeal of the series in the first place.Â I don’t think anyone should ever underestimate the appeal of having “live” be part of that title.Â Eddie was not above totally breaking up in the middle of a sketch, often dragging Joe Piscopo down with him, and it made him feel like a naughty kid who had somehow wandered onto the set.Â It made him human.Â It also made every kid who watched that show feel possessive of Eddie.Â It helped that his comedy albums were so blisteringly filthy, so we knew what he was just barely holding back during the show, and part of what we watched for was the chance that one week he might just snap and start dropping f-bombs non-stop.
That’s one of the reasons we were all so thrilled when he moved from TV to film so quickly.Â “48 HRS” is a hard-R even by today’s standards.Â Walter Hill didn’t make mild-mannered movies, and from the moment Reggie Hammond appeared onscreen, butting heads with grizzled cop Jack Cates, the movie was so gloriously, resolutely not for kids that I think it might have accelerated my own personal puberty.Â Violent, profane, and unafraid to stare America’s still-itchy race issues right in the face, “48 HRS” could not have been more carefully engineered to turn Murphy into an instant movie star, and for me, it was the moment where he borrowed Jack’s badge to work the country/western bar where I knew we’d be watching Eddie Murphy films until we were all old and grey.Â He tears into that scene without apology, fully aware of what a great opportunity it is and what a release that moment was for audiences on both sides of the color line.
“Trading Places,” released in ’83, made great use of another “Saturday Night Live” veteran, Dan Aykroyd, who was always a hard person to build a movie around.Â We’ll get into Aykroyd in another column, and I plan to write a full piece about just one of his films in the next few weeks.Â For now, I’ll just say that he turned out to be an inspired co-star for a young and hungry Murphy.Â Aykroyd was great at playing twits, and he makes Louis Winthorpe absolutely deserved to be deflated.Â John Landis, who directed what I might personally consider the greatest SNL film of all time, made great use of both Murphy and Aykroyd, and one of the things that really made the films feel like events was the quotability.Â In 1982, I knew people who could do Eddie Murphy’s impression of Sting singing “Roxanne,” but who had never heard the real song.Â After “Trading Places,” so much of Billy Ray Valentine’s patter made its way into the vernacular of my friends that it felt like we could just recite the whole film at the slightest prompting.
It wasn’t until “Beverly Hills Cop” in 1984, though, that Eddie opened and carried a movie entirely on his own.Â And, yes, I know I just skipped “Best Defense,” but so did everyone else when it came out, so that’s only fair.
“Beverly Hills Cop” is lightning in a bottle, one of those cases where a decent little programmer became something much bigger because of a number of elements working together.Â Martin Brest was a promising young director at the time, and his breakthrough hit “Going In Style” is a gentle, human little movie with a nice high-concept hook.Â It worked because Brest had a ’70s sensibility that made room for movie stars in a very smart way, and that’s exactly what distinguished “Beverly Hills Cop” as well.Â Pick up the new Blu-ray of the movie and take a look at the opening title sequence.Â What could just be throwaway shots of Detroit to set up the location of the film actually does a marvelous job of establishing what an alien planet Detroit is compared to the Beverly Hills we’ll see later in the movie.Â The sequence is loaded with personality and wit, so by the time Murphy shows up as Axel Foley, it feels like we’re grounded in a real world.Â And throughout the film, Brest is just as important to its success as Murphy is, something that hasn’t always been the case with his films.
It’s hard to believe that Murphy’s career started its implosion not long after the unfettered success of “Beverly Hills Cop,” and certainly there were a few moments after that where it looked like he was starting to get things back on track, but for the most part, he had those first three films, and then immediately, the rot started to set in.Â I blame whoever managed Murphy in those days, whoever his agents were, because they strangled that golden goose with both hands.Â It was obvious that he was scared to follow up “Beverly Hills Cop” because it took him two full years to release his next movie, which turned out to be the stunningly awful “The Golden Child,” and he almost immediately retreated to the safety of a sequel.Â The problem is, Tony Scott’s “Beverly Hills Cop II” is as phony as the first film is sincere, an ugly, stupid, painful relic of all the worst excesses of the ’80s on film.Â And the Axel Foley character, so fresh and simple the first time around, was an ego-driven asshole in the second film.
“Coming To America” is perhaps the most likable film Eddie ever made, and his only truly successful romance on film.Â For the most part, Eddie always seems to be too into himself to be convincing opposite anyone in a love story, but “Coming To America” is so sweet and Prince Akeem is such a bright, simple spirit that it works.Â The film is also significant because it marked the first collaboration between Eddie and Rick Baker, whose make-up transformed Eddie into several different supporting characters, including the old white Jewish guy, and it seemed to set Eddie free in some way.Â I’m sad that Eddie and John Landis had a contentious relationship, so bad that at one point during the “Coming To America” trial Eddie actually said “John Landis has more of a chance of working with Vic Morrow again than me,” and I’m also sad that when they did work together again, it was the unwatchably awful “Beverly Hills Cop III.”
Whatever happened between Landis and Murphy, it led to the one time Eddie has ever directed, and “Harlem Nights” is a revealing look at the unbridled ego of a movie star who was already on the wane, even if he didn’t know it.Â The film doesn’t work at all, but it was nice to see Red Foxx, Richard Pryor, and Eddie all in the same film.Â I just wish it was a good film.Â “Another 48 HRS” caught Eddie at the height of his Fat Elvis phase, and while I think the movie’s actually not bad, it’s more a case of Walter Hill making it work than anything else.Â “Boomerang,” “The Distinguished Gentleman,” “Vampire In Brooklyn”â€¦ these are desperate, forgettable films that capture Eddie at his most disinterested.Â He appears genuinely adrift in the films, not sure why he’s even on the set.
With “The Nutty Professor,” you can see Murphy enjoying himself again, and that’s due in part to his work with Baker again.Â I have a theory that the more make-up you bury Eddie under, the more he can forget about being “Eddie Murphy” and simply enjoy the craft of acting again.Â He’s got to be cool when he’s Eddie Murphy.Â He can’t be unguarded and loose and allow himself to be a fool, but when he’s under make-up, anything goes.Â The rest of Eddie’s career is almost too sad to detail.Â There are films like “Life” and “Bowfinger” where he’s good and the films work in a low-key sort of way, but there are also a whole lot of movies like “Holy Man” and “Metro” and the “Dr. Dolittle” films that are genuinely terrible.Â I would argue that if not for the “Shrek” films, Murphy would have vanished completely already, but those movies at least made giant money, and they kept him somewhat relevant.Â Without them, what would have have to point at?Â “I Spy”?Â “Showtime”?Â “The Adventures Of Pluto Nash”?Â “The Haunted Mansion”?Â “Daddy Day Care”?Â “Meet Dave”?Â “Imagine That”?Â Good god, that’s a litany of shame and pain.
So when I was standing there talking to Condon in that parking lot at Paramount, the reason that emotion was so powerful, so unexpected, is because there was a point where Eddie Murphy, like Harrison Ford, meant something to me.Â Where he was my generation’s movie star.Â And I watched him throw that promise away and trash that goodwill, film after film after film, until it started to feel like I’d been wrong in the first place.Â And to see that potential confirmed, even if only for one movie, was a powerful thing.Â I still believe that Eddie Murphy could be great if he was willing to trust a filmmaker and if he took scripts that were about the material and not just about him being cool and not just easy family gigs that anyone could do.Â I don’t think Eddie Murphy cares as much about his onscreen career as I do, though, and that might be the thing that hurts most.
And, please, Eddieâ€¦ don’t make “Beverly Hills Cop IV.”Â You’ve already killed Axel Foley.Â No need to molest the dead body, too.
I couldn’t agree more with you, Drew. I had a similar experience watching Dreamgirls — he is so frigging great in that movie! Eddie is such a huge talent and he has squandered his gifts to such a huge degree. It really is genuinely depressing. I think he needs to go back to doing stand-up and see where that leads for him.
I swear that is Charlie Murphy in that photo….
Drew, this might be the most beautiful piece you have written. The kind of thing casual movie goers will not understand. I’m with you on this 100% (ha, not to sound like victim’s advocacy group). Your observation about trusting directors and scripts is a frustration I’ve had with SO MANY stars in Hollywood I’ve felt an investment in. And yes it does hurt to see those talents perish because of one bad choice after another. I’ve given up on Eddie Murphy. I hoped for years something of him would return, but I wonder if he was ever really there at all. If we caught him in a transformation to the real talent he was going to be and found it corrupted, focus lost to a permanent blur, by the kind of undoing of a person only too much fame and money can perpetrate. Eddie was the 80s rebel, in a way. A truth telling style that was not only the ultimate of hilarity, but f’n cool. It was sexy. And all through school right up to my high school graduation, be the person black or white (and usually it was the goofy white kid who couldn’t resemble Murphy in look or personality any less) his delivery was constantly plagiarized. Enough to make you sick, really, but not in a way that made you hate Murphy or the good films.
By the time Murphy did that claymation show on FOX, which I hated, I was done with him. It wasn’t so much the understanding that the guy we wanted him to be had grown up and become something else, I could forgive him for that after all. It was the paychecks he kept wanting his fans to sign, still capable of being very funny but maybe just not disciplined now to sacrifice comfort for good work.
BTW The Distinguished Gentleman was actually considered a “comeback” when it came out. It was a hit! I was already paying a lot of attention to magazines and CNN’s Showbiz Tonight, and that was the consensus. Hit. He’s back! (insert his screaming laugh from Beverly Hills Cop).
Showbiz Tonight started in 2005, The Distinguished Gentleman came out in 1992.
Showboz tonight was on CNN in the 1990s. 11pm every night, until OJ coverage kmocked it off the schedule.
i disagree. harlem nites was one of eddie murphy’s greatest movie. he had the support and held his own against some of the greatest comics around.
Great piece Drew. Spot on in many ways. Funny you mention Golden Child as being so awful though. I was 4 when it was released not sure when I first watched it, but young enough to enjoy it immensely and still do.. I find most people my age that I know loved it too. In fact I wasn’t even aware it was regarded as awful. It’s so quotable and has a ridiculousness to it that I guess makes it passable to me (or more than, even).
But hey, maybe that’s just me (and my pals).
I.. I,I,I, I want the kniiiiiife!
Couldn’t agree more. I used to covet my VHS recording of The Golden Child as a Child.
Charles Dance puts in another worthy villainous turn
Great article Drew. Beverly Hills Cop is such a favorite among my friends and I. Back in the day we even incorporated the theme song into one on my first band’s terrible songs.
Great article.
I think it all went to his head and he started to take himself too seriously. But was only what – 21 or so – when he made ‘BHC1’.
I reckon he grew up and didn’t want to be the ‘funnyman’ anymore – you can clearly see that in ‘Another 48Hrs’ where Nick Nolte is funnier than he is. And Landis said the same about ‘BHC3’, and it shows in the movie – he ain’t funny and didn’t want to be.
Oh well, as sad as it is, it’s his career and life.
The thing is, Eddie Murphy does have a filmmaker he trusts. Unfortunately, that filmmaker is Brian Robbins. Maybe that’s another column—big stars whose careers are ruined by misplaced director loyalty. You have Burt Reynolds, who should have stopped taking Hal Needham’s calls after Smokey And The Bandit 2. There’s alsoChuck Norris, who actually had better movies directed by Menahem Golan than his brother Aaron, but stuck with Aaron till the bitter end.
Anyway, that’s a digression. I think Eddie Murphy’s other problem is that he simply follows the money. Kids movies are working for me? Well, that’s all I’ll make then. The problem with that attitude is that if you’re not occasionally seeding the ground with other types of projects (character roles, action leads, whatever) you’ve got nowhere to go when the kiddie pool dries up. That’s where Eddie’s stuck now.
But actually, I’m probably overstating the urgency here. Even if Tower Heist bombs, Eddie is such an icon, directors will be trying to fashion comebacks for him for the next twenty years. His paycheck won’t be the same, but Eddie will always have work.
Of course, that’s what I used to think about Burt Reynolds and Chevy Chase
This is just speculation, but maybe he trusts Brian Robbins because Robbins demands very little of Eddie. I apologize in advance for the sports metaphor, but a good director should be like a good coach and be able to get actors to achieve more than they thought they could. A good director should challenge an actor like a good coach does.
Another relevant point is that Murphy is 21 years old in 48 hrs and 23 in Beverly Hills Cop. When you think about how most 21 year old actors are playing high school kids on the CW, it’s amazing to see Murphy playing those adult characters with talent just oozing off the screen.
I’m stunned that neither Drew nor the commenters so far have mentioned the reason why Eddie’s Dreamgirls turn was all for naught: Norbit.
By releasing that offensive-looking hunk of dreck while Oscar voting was still ongoing, the voters clearly rethought giving Eddie props, giving it to Alan Arkin’s undistiguished turn in Little Miss Sunshine. Any hopes of Eddie using the encomium “Academy Award Winner” to gain access to projects more worthy of his talents went up in smoke by the ill-considered decisions to first make the movie and then release it before the Oscars were done.
Burt Reynolds believes his appearance in Playgirl cost him his Deliverance Oscar. Judging from what Eddie’s made since blowing it with Norbit, he’s decided to just take the money and give up on relevance.
Also, in addition to needing strong directors, Eddie needs solid scripts to work from. Too often, you could tell that the screenplays for his lesser films had sections reading, “Eddie does something funny.” (His “herpes simplex 10” spiel in Beverly Hills Cop sent the message that Eddie can make magic out of thin air, writers be damned.) The reason his heavy makeup movies tend to work is because he can’t just freestyle improv solo when the characters he is playing against – and he’ll be playing – aren’t going to be filmed until a day or two (and lengthy makeup sessions) later.
I never bought the “Norbit ruined Eddie’s Oscar chances” theory. If any, it should have HELPED him win it, by making the voters think: “Oh no, he was so good in ‘Dreamgirls’, he deserves better than doing films like ‘Norbit’. Y’know what? I vote for him and help him resurrect his carreer.”
I guess what ruined his Oscar chances, was the lazyness of the voters. (“That musical with Eddie Murphy? Haven’t seen it. I heard he is good, but I watched ‘Little Miss Sunshine’, the ultimate feel good movie of the year! And Alan Arkin played a swearing Grandpa, that’s hilarious and should be rewarded!”)
Of course this is pure speculation, but if you ask me, it’s more realistic than hundreds of voters judging performances for one film, by watching a completely different one.
defref is correct, Norbert killed murphy’s chances at an oscar. it reminded voters that murphy had been pissing away his talent doing idiotic fat-suit movies. so, the academy decided to vote for an old pro who had consistently done good work over the years.
You can’t expect comedians to have the same shelf life as other actors. They have a certain character/persona that appeals to a specific generation at a specific time, and as the years go on it becomes impossible for them to recapture that without looking sad trying. Eddie Murphy’s brilliance was the way he embodied naughty mischevous youth on stage and screen. He can’t do that again anymore than he can become a teenager again. It is no use telling him to go back and do stand-up again. It wouldn’t work. Delirious and Raw were the results of months of touring and gigs, trying out and honing material until it worked. If Murphy went on tour now, his jokes would suck because a megastar like him would never get an honest response from the audience. That’s why Steve Martin stopped touring in the 80s. He was tired of performing in arenas to thousands of people who would laugh uproariously at any crap he said just because they wanted their money’s worth. Besides, at his age, what kind of jokes would he tell? Cosby-like gags about his teenage kids?
When it comes to comedians, you just have to let them go at a certain point. Even the Marx Brothers started to suck after ‘A Day at the Races’.
In a recent AICN interview with John Landis he said that the major problem he had making Beverly Hills Cop III was Eddie didn’t want to be funny! That instead of being a wiseass like he was in the first movie he would say “Axel’s a man, now” Landis knew he was in trouble. Later Landis said he found out Murphy was jealous of other black actors who had become big action stars like Samuel L. Jackson and Wesley Snipes. It’s kind of sad to think a lot of movie stars today don’t have as long a shelf life as the ones from the past. Jimmy Stewart, John Wayne and Katherine Hepburn had careers that stretched decades. Now a star is lucky to last one. Stallone can only play Rocky and Rambo. After eight years, Costner’s career pretty much ended after Waterworld.
When they gave Eddie the equivalent of the lifetime achievement award at the comedy central comedy awards he brought onstage with him this sad, solemn, ‘I’m done with Hollywood” vibe and it was sad to watch him there. He looked depressed and just like he wanted to fade to black from everyone’s thoughts
Tarantino’s hiring, though being in a movie with more pointless n-bombs than NORAD may not be Murphy’s thing these days.
The “Tarantino career resurrection” is a myth anyway. Can you name one actor apart from Travolta, who became a superstar again after he or she starred in a Tarantino movie? Carradine? Russell? Grier? He maybe pushes some (semi-)unknown actors into the international spotlight from time to time (Jackson, Waltz), but more than a few “oh, he is still alive?” headlines are his movies hardly worth for the actors.
The thing is WEREWOLF GUY, Travolta was a major movie star before his career slump. Grier and Carradine weren’t. Grier was mainly popular in Blaxploitation movies, a now dead genre, and Carradine was mostly known for the TV show Kung Fu. They didn’t have a huge comeback after being in QT’s films because there wasn’t anything to come back to anymore. With Travolta on the other han, PULP FICTION brought him back to the A-list that he had been years before. You mentioned Russell and he never had a career high but he also didn’t have a career low. He’s been working steady for years.
I agree with most of this except your disdain for Boomerang, which is a good film with a very good Murphy performance at the center.
I agree 1000% – I loved him in Dreamgirls and I had tears in my eyes as well…it was so GREAT to see HIM so GREAT again. Loved the article, one of a true movie fan. I always wish nothing but the best for Eddie.
Great piece Drew! I agree with most of what you said, however, I still love The Golden Child, Harlem Knights, and Life. I think Life especially showed the old Eddie Murphy that people fell in love with early in his career.
First: Golden Child is an awful which I nonetheless love. I can’t really defend it, and yet love it: the stop motion monster, the ample lungs of Murphy’s costar, the cheesy mysticism, and Sardo N! The movie’s eminently quotable and fun, despite being not very good.
Second: Beverly Hills Cop II, as Drew noted, has aged very, very poorly. Cannnot hold a candle to the first one, and is an exercise in 80s film excess and empty style. (The “Do you like rap music?” exchange at the end is gold, though.)
I recently listened to “Delirious,” and nearly wept. Murphy was near genius in his impersonations and capturing of some very universal childhood experiences. I wish we would have had more, but am glad for the few great comedies we did get.
Drew, I feel the same way about Eddie Murphy. He is a comic genius. Our generations ‘Peter Sellers’. Yet even Peter Sellers made a few bad movies, not everything was ‘Dr. Strangelove’ or ‘Being There’. We remember those because they lived on through the decades. In 20 years people will still talk about Beverly Hills Cop, Coming to America, Nutty Professor, Dreamgirls & even Bowfinger. I disagree with you on ‘Boomerang’ go back and watch it, Eddie is at his most subtle-funny & likable in that film. He goes through a huge character arch.
Don’t count him out, he just turned 50, we’re about to see the Bill Murray “Rushmore” phase of his career. Eddie Murphy is still an icon.
I agree but my take is a bit less harsh. I still love the guy. When he goes out on Inside the Actor’s Studio of all places and still makes me laugh and shows he still has that charm and “it” factor we all loved about him to begin with I know he can still do it. He just isn’t taking chances. I would disagree on two things, though. For one, a lot of his downturn was his own fault, not whoever was managing his career. Katzenberg begged him to be Roger Rabbit. He refused. He also turned down Ghostbusters. That would have been great for a young Eddie Murphy and he has even said he regrets the decision. And I would also disagree about Boomerang. It’s not the movie Coming to America is, but it works. Maybe I’m just going by the black community’s attitude towards that one, but we genuinely enjoyed that one. It’s not NEARLY as bad as the unwatching Vampire in Brooklyn.