‘Saturday Night Live’ adds Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Renner for November

10.31.12 6 years ago 5 Comments
With Louis CK and fun already set to kick off November sweeps on this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live,” the late night favorite has set Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Renner to host the month’s remaining episodes.
The November 10 episode will be the third “SNL” hosting stint for Hathaway and you can probably expect plenty of singing from the “Les Miserables” and “Dark Knight Returns” star. 
Hathaway will be joined by another recent “SNL” favorite, Rihanna, who will be making her fourth appearance, promoting the November 19 release of “Unapologetic.”
The following week, on November 17, two-time Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner will make his “Saturday Night Live” debut, even though his next feature, “Hansel and Gretal: Witch Hunters,” isn’t opening until early 2013. Renner will be paired with the “SNL” return of Maroon 5.

