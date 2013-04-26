‘Saturday Night Live’ lines up Kristen Wiig, Ben Affleck and Kanye West for May

#Kristen Wiig #Ben Affleck #Kanye West
04.26.13 5 years ago
Having already announced Zach Galifianakis and Of Monsters and Men for the show’s May 4 episode, “Saturday Night Live” has set a star-studded roster for the month’s final installments.
Up first, former castmember Kristen Wiig will make her debut as host on May 11. A four-time Emmy nominee for “Saturday Night Live,” Wiig will be joined by Vampire Weekend, who will be making their third visit as musical guest. 
The following week, Ben Affleck will join the Five-Timers Club, joined by Kanye West, who will also be making his fifth appearance as musical guest. “Saturday Night Live” made a big deal out of Justin Timberlake’s recent Five-Timers, but it’s somehow doubtful they’ll be able to mobilize the retro troops for Affleck, who previously hosted in 2000, 2004, 2005 and 2008.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kristen Wiig#Ben Affleck#Kanye West
TAGSBEN AFFLECKKanye WestKristen WiigNBCsaturday night livevampire weekend

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP