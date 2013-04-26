‘Saturday Night Live’ lines up Kristen Wiig, Ben Affleck and Kanye West for May

Having already announced Zach Galifianakis and Of Monsters and Men for the show’s May 4 episode, “Saturday Night Live” has set a star-studded roster for the month’s final installments.

Up first, former castmember Kristen Wiig will make her debut as host on May 11. A four-time Emmy nominee for “Saturday Night Live,” Wiig will be joined by Vampire Weekend, who will be making their third visit as musical guest.

The following week, Ben Affleck will join the Five-Timers Club, joined by Kanye West, who will also be making his fifth appearance as musical guest. “Saturday Night Live” made a big deal out of Justin Timberlake’s recent Five-Timers, but it’s somehow doubtful they’ll be able to mobilize the retro troops for Affleck, who previously hosted in 2000, 2004, 2005 and 2008.