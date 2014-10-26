‘SNL’ wants to ease your fears about Ebola in President Obama sketch

#Ebola
10.26.14 4 years ago

“This whole Ebola thing is probably one of my greatest accomplishments.”

That's Jay Pharoah as President Obama, during “Saturday Night Live” tonight (Oct. 25). Now, did the episode-opening sketch ease people's fears about the deadly virus? That was up to Ron Klain (Taran Killam), who offerend some “cool as hell” perspective on the spreading paranoia and/or virus.

And, just as the skit turned toward the political — the warning that Ebola is transmitted in, say, polling places! — Kenan Thompson's Al Sharpton stepped in to remind everyone that New Yorkers should take it easy: because all of New York is contaminated to begin with. Hat tip to you, sewer monsters.

Tonight's episode of “SNL” featured host Jim Carrey and musical guest Iggy Azalea. Read a full recap here.

