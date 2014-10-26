‘SNL’ wants to ease your fears about Ebola in President Obama sketch

“This whole Ebola thing is probably one of my greatest accomplishments.”
That's Jay Pharoah as President Obama, during “Saturday Night Live” tonight (Oct. 25). Now, did the episode-opening sketch ease people's fears about the deadly virus? That was up to Ron Klain (Taran Killam), who offerend some “cool as hell” perspective on the spreading paranoia and/or virus.
And, just as the skit turned toward the political — the warning that Ebola is transmitted in, say, polling places! — Kenan Thompson's Al Sharpton stepped in to remind everyone that New Yorkers should take it easy: because all of New York is contaminated to begin with. Hat tip to you, sewer monsters.
Tonight's episode of “SNL” featured host Jim Carrey and musical guest Iggy Azalea. Read a full recap here.
