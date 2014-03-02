‘Saturday Night Live’ proves it’s hard to spoof ’12 Years A Slave’

Out of all the Oscar nominated movies for best picture this year, the hardest one to spoof is clearly “12 Years A Slave.” Since the drama's release this past fall, “Saturday Night Live” has tried to poke fun at Steve McQueen's potential best picture winner several times with mixed results. The latest attempt was last night and, surprise, just in time for Sunday's Academy Awards.
The skit finds white actors skittish about auditioning for racist plantation owner roles. Is it funny? Is it awkward? Does Keenan Thompson pull off a good Steve McQueen? Watch the clip below and let us know what you think.
The first snl bit in awhile i had a out loud laugh. Jay is the one who nails it
I thought it was hilarious.
If McQueen was as charming as Keenan Thompson his movie would have been sweeping awards left and right. But being unpleasant sourpuss that he is, even BAFTA couldn’t give it more than 2 wins. And that was his turf.
Yeah, it has nothing to do with how great a year it’s been for film, it must be because the director is a sourpuss.
How is he an unpleasant sourpuss?
I’ve seen him interviewed a handful of times. Seemed like a nice enough guy.
I guess my “12 Beers a Slave” parody script is now in bad taste…
I haven’t even seen the movie and appealing to self-centered youth, 12 Years A Slave could easily be compared to the 12 years a student spends in school, which kids have always compared to slavery.
If they must parody the movie, then do a southerner who goes north and must contend with yankee ways, since that Taran Killam is just such a master at imitating southerners.
The show clearly has racial guilt, but of course, the north has never had to contend with their bigotry.
I’m getting a “this is private” message from the youtube link. I’ll have to sink deeper into pirate territory to elude arbitrary geographical blocks. But the premise actually sounds inspired and funny. Because it is definitely true.
Wow. I am appalled and fucking disgusted that white people have no more balls and pussyfoot themselves so as not to offend the fuckin spooks. Fuck the niggers if they dont like it. This land was unjustfully wrenched from the hands of its rightful owners, the native indians, and then practically gift wrapped and given to an anthropoidic sub species. If the porch monkeys do not like like people parodying or making fun of them then why dont they take their putrid, chicken eating asses back toafrica