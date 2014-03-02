‘Saturday Night Live’ proves it’s hard to spoof ’12 Years A Slave’

03.02.14 4 years ago 9 Comments

Out of all the Oscar nominated movies for best picture this year, the hardest one to spoof is clearly “12 Years A Slave.” Since the drama's release this past fall, “Saturday Night Live” has tried to poke fun at Steve McQueen's potential best picture winner several times with mixed results.  The latest attempt was last night and, surprise, just in time for Sunday's Academy Awards.

The skit finds white actors skittish about auditioning for racist plantation owner roles.  Is it funny? Is it awkward? Does Keenan Thompson pull off a good Steve McQueen?  Watch the clip below and let us know what you think.

