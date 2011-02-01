‘Saturday Night Live’ secures Russell Brand, Chris Brown for February

Things are sure to get rowdy on the February 12 installment of “Saturday Night Live.”

Russell Brand is set to make his first appearance as “SNL” host on the Feb. 12 show, appearing in advance of his spring vocal turn in “Hop” (opens April 1) and his starring role opposite Helen Mirren in the remake of “Arthur” (April 8).

Other credits for Brand include “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” and, also opposite Mirren, “The Tempest.”

Joining Brand will be musical guest Chris Brown, whose fourth album “F.A.M.E.” drops on March 22. Brown’s current single, “No BS,” has spent the past two weeks atop the Urban Mainstream radio airplay chart, whatever that means.

Up next for “Saturday Night Live” is old friend Dana Carvey, who will be hosting for the fourth time on February 5, accompanied by musical guest Linkin Park.