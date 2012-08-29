‘Saturday Night Live’ starts Season 38 with Seth MacFarlane, Joseph Gordon Levitt and Daniel Craig

NBC has lined up a trio of hosts for the start of Season 38, beginning with Seth MacFarlane on September 15.

The “Family Guy” creator and “Ted” writer-director-star will be joined on the “SNL” premiere by musical guest Frank Ocean, he of the wildly acclaimed “Channel Orange” album. This will be the first time hosting for both MacFarlane and Ocean.

The following week, on September 22, expect more singing and dancing when Joseph Gordon Levitt returns for his second “SNL” hosting stint, as the “Dark Knight Rises” co-star promotes upcoming appearances in “Looper” and “Lincoln.” He’ll be joined by Mumford & Sons, making their first “SNL” appearance two days ahead of the release of their second studio album, “Babel.”

After a week off, James Bond himself will drop by the studio on October 6, with Daniel Craig hosting in advance of the November 9 premiere of “Skyfall.” That week’s musical guest will be the second “Saturday Night Live” appearance for Muse.