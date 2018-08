A highlight of tonight’s episode of “SNL” was definitely this fake commercial for Paxil, which took on all the leading causes of depression in President Obama’s second term. Which is why it’s billed as “second-term strength,” of course.

The kicker? This line: “Warning, Paxil is not covered by Obamacare. We promised that it would be, but it”s not. And for that, we apologize.”

Now let’s get make Paxil that’s strong enough for the economy.