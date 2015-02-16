More stars than you can handle were at ‘SNL40’

Want to take a guess on which event had the biggest turnout of superstars that cross the worlds of movies, music, TV and sports? The Golden Globes? Not this past show. The Grammys? Maybe, but really just from the music biz. Next Sunday's Academy Awards? We've seen the presenters so far and we're not sure it even matches the Globes. No, the entertainment capital of the world on Sunday was “Saturday Night Live's” 40th anniversary celebration.

Obviously, many of the returning cast members of “SNL” are huge stars in their own right. Will Ferrell, Bill Murray, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Kristen Wiig, Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Billy Crystal and the one and only Eddie Murphy were all on hand. Frequent hosts such as Alec Baldwin, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks, Justin Timberlake and John Goodman also stopped by (and quite possibly stole a little bit of the former cast members' thunder). That was just the tip of the iceberg, however.

How about Jack Nicholson, Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Paul Simon, Christopher Walken, Sia, Miley Cyrus, Debbie Harry, Robert De Niro, Jerry Seinfeld, Larry David, Steven Spielberg, Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jim Carrey, Emma Stone, Zach Galifianakis, James Franco, Edward Norton, Sigourney Weaver, Glenn Close, Kerry Washington, Bradley Cooper, Derek Jeter, Peyton Manning, Jack White, Kanye West and Betty White? No doubt, we've left someone notable off the list.

Oh, and then Prince played at the private after party, but he wasn't at the show so that doesn't count, right?

Take a look at just some of the big names who walked the red carpet before “SNL 40” in the embedded gallery below.