‘Save Me’ creative team reteam for TNT monster pilot ‘Breed’

(CBR) TNT will get in on the monster-of-the-week game with a new pilot called “Breed”. The hour-long thriller was created by John Scott Shepherd (“Famewhore”) and will be directed by Scott Winant (“My So-Called Life”, “Fargo”), Variety reports.

The site describes the Tacoma, Washington-set project as “a thriller involving a monster mythology, two newcomers to the town and a fallen FBI profiler.”

Winant and Shepherd previously teamed up on the Anne Heche half-hour comedy “Save Me” at NBC.