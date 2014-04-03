‘Save Me’ creative team reteam for TNT monster pilot ‘Breed’

and 04.03.14 4 years ago

(CBR) TNT will get in on the monster-of-the-week game with a new pilot called “Breed”. The hour-long thriller was created by John Scott Shepherd (“Famewhore”) and will be directed by Scott Winant (“My So-Called Life”, “Fargo”), Variety reports.

The site describes the Tacoma, Washington-set project as “a thriller involving a monster mythology, two newcomers to the town and a fallen FBI profiler.”

Winant and Shepherd previously teamed up on the Anne Heche half-hour comedy “Save Me” at NBC.

Around The Web

TAGSBreedJohn Scott ShepherdScott Winanttnt

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP