‘Saw’ re-release: Torture yourself with 10th anniversary poster and trailer

09.30.14 4 years ago

Steel yourself, horror fans: “Saw” is turning ten years old this Halloween.

In celebration of the gory blockbuster's upcoming anniversary, Lionsgate is set to re-release the film in theaters for one week only beginning at 10pm on Thursday, Oct. 30 – and to amp audiences up for the event, a new trailer and special 10th anniversary one-sheet have hit the web. Check them out above and below, then let us know whether you'll be lining up to see the film in the comments.

Around The Web

TAGSSAWSaw 10th anniversarySaw 10th anniversary posterSaw 10th anniversary trailerSaw movieSaw posterSaw trailer

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP