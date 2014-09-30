‘Saw’ re-release: Torture yourself with 10th anniversary poster and trailer

Steel yourself, horror fans: “Saw” is turning ten years old this Halloween.

In celebration of the gory blockbuster's upcoming anniversary, Lionsgate is set to re-release the film in theaters for one week only beginning at 10pm on Thursday, Oct. 30 – and to amp audiences up for the event, a new trailer and special 10th anniversary one-sheet have hit the web. Check them out above and below, then let us know whether you'll be lining up to see the film in the comments.