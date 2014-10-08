‘Scandal’ cuts Stephen Collins from an upcoming episode

“Scandal” cuts Stephen Collins from an upcoming episode
The “7th Heaven” actor, who”s in the midst of child molestation allegations, reprised his Season 2 role as anchorman Reed Wallace for an upcoming episode. But in wake of this week”s allegations, an ABC rep tells Buzzfeed: “We can confirm that we will not be airing any footage with Stephen Collins.”

Showtime lands the “In the Heat of the Night” remake
The 1967 film that was already turned into a TV series from 1988 to 1995 is poised to get another remake from the “Fargo” producing team and the writer and director of “The Help.” The new “In the Heat of the Night” is described as “an exploration of character and race set in modern-day Mississippi.”

LeBron James” Starz comedy “Survivor”s Remorse” has a weak debut
Just 203,000 checked out the “NBA Entourage”-like series.

