‘Scandal,’ ‘House of Cards,’ and ‘Breaking Bad’ lead Peabody Award winners

The list of Peabody Award winners for 2013 was announced today prior to the formal ceremony scheduled to take place on May 19th. The large list, 46 winners in total this year, is highlighted by shows such as “Orange is the new Black,” “Scandal,” “House of Cards,” “Breaking Bad,” and “Orphan Black.”

Named after George Foster Peabody, the awards are the oldest in broadcasting and designed to recognize excellence across that spectrum. There are no categories for the Peabody Awards and no set number of winners – the judges simply decide whether a submission is deserving or not. Winning requires a unanimous vote from the 16 member board. Consequently, this year has 46 winners whereas last year there were 39.

Ira Glass, who is also hosting the ceremony in May, made the announcement about the recipients on CBS's early show, “CBS This Morning,” along with Charlayne Hunter-Gault, a Peabody board member. Glass's program, “This American Life,” is itself the recipient of five Peabody Awards, including one for a report this year.

You can find the complete list of winners at the Peabody Award's website, but a few other notable ones from this year include “The Bridge,” “Broadchurch,” “The Central Park Five,” “League of Denial,” “Key & Peele,” “The Invisible War,” and a personal award being given to Tom Brokaw.