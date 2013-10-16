‘Scandal’s’ Kerry Washington and Eminem headed to ‘SNL’ on November 2

10.16.13 5 years ago

“Saturday Night Live” has always loved little “Scandal.”

Kerry Washington, who stars on the hit series, will make her “SNL” hosting debut on November 2, and she’ll bring musical guest Eminem along for the ride.

Washington was recently nominated for an Emmy “Scandal.”

The episode will be the Detroit rapper’s sixth appearance as musical guest. The Grammy winner”s new album, “The Marshall Mathers LP 2,” is set for release on November 5.

Meanwhile, the October 26 episode will be hosted by Edward Norton (his first appearance) with first-time musical guest Janelle Monáe.

