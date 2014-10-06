From ‘Scandal’ to rom-com star? Kerry Washington in talks for ‘Is He the One’

Kerry Washington is preparing to take a trip down the aisle.

The “Scandal” star is in negotiations to play the lead role in “Is He the One,” a new romantic comedy directed by “The Best Man Holiday” helmer Malcolm D. Lee, according to Deadline. Written by DJ Richardson and Michelle Morgan, the story begins with a woman dressing for her wedding day before flashing back to her last three relationships, leaving audiences to question which man she ultimately chose to marry.

Washington's most recent big-screen appearance was in last year's Tyler Perry-produced comedy “Peeples” opposite Craig Robinson. She's a two-time Emmy nominee and one-time Golden Globe nominee for her role in “Scandal.”

