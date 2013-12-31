Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans get close in new ‘Captain America 2’ image

Captain America and Black Widow: BFF.

Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have quite an extensive onscreen relationship together, going back to 2004’s “The Perfect Score.” The duo are reprising their most famous roles as Avengers in the upcoming Marvel sequel “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” and a brand new image puts their easy-going rapport on display.

Check it out here:

The shot appears to be taken from the scene in the trailer where Cap jumps out of a cargo plane on his way to infiltrating a enemy ship in the ocean. Note his new costume, which looks to be designed more for stealth and night time incursion than for patriotic razzle dazzle.

Then there was the time that Cap played chicken with some sort of attack plane, possibly the property of S.H.I.E.L.D., who seem to be on the hero’s “Do Not Trust” list in the sequel.

“The Winter Soldier” also stars Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Samuel L. Jackson, Frank Grillo and Robert Redford, and was directed by TV vets Anthony Russo and Joe Russo.



“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” opens April 4.