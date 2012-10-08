Scarlett Johansson goes ‘Psycho’ in new ‘Hitchcock’ photos

Fox Searchlight stunned industry-watchers last month when they announced a November release for Sacha Gervasi’s “Hitchcock,” which came as a surprise mostly given the fact that the film had only completed production in the spring (a relatively short window between wrap and release). Nevertheless, the studio is clearly confident enough in the biopic to debut it in the thick of awards season, with its first showing slated for November 1 at the AFI Film Festival.

Now several new photos from the film, which centers on the relationship between Alfred Hitchcock and his wife/collaborator Alma Reville during the making of the director’s 1960 horror classic “Psycho,” have hit the web, with stars Anthony Hopkins (as Hitchcock), Helen Mirren (as Reville), Scarlett Johansson (as Janet Leigh) and James D’Arcy (as Anthony Perkins) all featured.

Check out all the images in the gallery below and let us know what you think.

“Hitchcock” is due for release on November 23.