Scarlett Johansson says Whedon’s ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ script is ‘very cerebral’

(CBR) With “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Ant-Man” revving up with major casting announcements, it”s easy to forget about Marvel”s other 2015 movie, Joss Whedon”s “The Avengers: Age of Ultron.”

However, Scarlett Johansson is already concentrating on the sequel to 2012′s $1.5 billion blockbuster – so much so that she tells Parade she hasn”t begun preparations for her wedding. “I”m busy planning ‘Avengers 2’ right now!” she tells the magazine. “That”s my main focus.”

Asked what fans can expect from “Age of Ultron,” the actress heaped praise on Whedon”s script.

“I think the script is dark and it”s dry, it”s got this amazing one-liner, glass-cutting sense of humor,” said Johansson, who will next be seen as Black Widow in April in “The Winter Soldier.” “Obviously the script is very cerebral. It doesn”t lose that exciting comic book aspect that people enjoyed in the first film, but it”s smart and it feels like the next installment. It doesn”t feel like a rehashing, it feels like these characters are moving forward, plotlines are moving forward. It”s deep and I think that”s why people really respond to the Marvel Universe, because the films are fun and exciting and have all that flashy stuff, but there”s a gravity to them. People can expect that gravity this time around.”

Opening May 1, 2015, “The Avengers: Age of Ultron” also stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Don Cheadle, James Spader, Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders.