Scarlett Johansson shows off short ‘Avengers’ Black Widow hairstyle at 2011 Guy’s Choice Awards

Scarlett Johansson appears to have made a big sacrifice for director Joss Whedon and fanboys everywhere. Appearing at the 2011 Spike Guy’s Choice Awards Saturday night in Los Angeles, Johansson’s signature long locks were gone. Instead, she sported a short hairstyle, dyed red. Perfect for her role as Natasha Romanoff, aka The Black Widow, agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. and “The Avengers.”

When Johansson posted for photographs at the White House Correspondents Dinner on April 30, her hair was a bit shorter than normal and Black Widow red. Six weeks later, it’s dramatically shorter and evoking memories of the Black Widow’s hairstyle of the 1980’s. It’s surprising the production would go in this direction considering the positive fan feedback of Johansson’s look in last year’s “Iron Man 2.” Whedon is clearly putting his own stamp on the Marvel movie universe.

Johansson appeared on the Guy’s Choice Awards with a fellow Avenger Chris Evans who plays Captain America in next month’s “Captain America: The First Avenger” and next year’s superhero group flick. The duo presented the troop’s choice award for entertainer of the year to Ben Affleck.

“The Avengers” is currently in production in New Mexico. It will hit theaters May 4, 2012.