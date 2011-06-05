Scarlett Johansson shows off short ‘Avengers’ Black Widow hairstyle at 2011 Guy’s Choice Awards

Scarlett Johansson appears to have made a big sacrifice for director Joss Whedon and fanboys everywhere. Appearing at the 2011 Spike Guy’s Choice Awards Saturday night in Los Angeles, Johansson’s signature long locks were gone. Instead, she sported a short hairstyle, dyed red. Perfect for her role as Natasha Romanoff, aka The Black Widow, agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. and “The Avengers.”
When Johansson posted for photographs at the White House Correspondents Dinner on April 30, her hair was a bit shorter than normal and Black Widow red. Six weeks later, it’s dramatically shorter and evoking memories of the Black Widow’s hairstyle of the 1980’s. It’s surprising the production would go in this direction considering the positive fan feedback of Johansson’s look in last year’s “Iron Man 2.” Whedon is clearly putting his own stamp on the Marvel movie universe.
Johansson appeared on the Guy’s Choice Awards with a fellow Avenger Chris Evans who plays Captain America in next month’s “Captain America: The First Avenger” and next year’s superhero group flick. The duo presented the troop’s choice award for entertainer of the year to Ben Affleck.
“The Avengers” is currently in production in New Mexico. It will hit theaters May 4, 2012.
Scarlett always looks beautiful to me.
There was nothing “signature” about her hair before she cut it. Crystal Gayle has “signature long locks” and Mr. T has a “signature” hairdo, but not Scarlett.
I don’t think you understand what the expression means.
I liked the other one more… Still, can’t wait for Joss Whedon’s Avengers!
Didn’t she just break up with Sean Penn? Lots of women change their hairstyle after a break up.
She can always wear a wig for her ‘Avengers’look.
i seriously think shes so ugly. i just do not get it. if she wasnt famous. and you saw that girl walking down the street, you wouldnt even turn your head. She’s like 3 feet tall. Fact.
That is your opinion. I’m definitely not 1 of those people who get extremely starstruck, they’re just like the rest of us, but she’s 1 of the most gorgeous women I’ve ever seen. There are many actresses/people who are famous that I find very unattractive, but she’s DEFINITELY not 1 of them, LOL.
That is your opinion. I’m definitely not 1 of those people who get extremely starstruck, they’re just like the rest of us, but she’s 1 of the most gorgeous women I’ve ever seen. There are many actresses/people who are famous that I find very unattractive, but she’s DEFINITELY not 1 of them, LOL.
I understand completely when someone is just not your type. You should still be able to see why, even if it’s not your thing. But when you call someone with near perfect asymmetrical features “ugly”, there just has to be something more going on with you. And where did you get that guys don’t like short girls? ‘Cuase I know a few hundred guys personally who need to be forwarded that memo.
She didn’t cut her hair. It’s just pulled back.
No, it’s shorter. You can tell from numerous angles.
Hopefully this is followed this up with an actual character for Black Widow in Avengers, as opposed to “nondescript hot girl who can beat people up” in Iron Man 2.
I have two possible replies to that:
1. Why was that a bad thing?
2. Isn’t that basically Black Widow’s description? (Sans nondescript.)
I really hope there’s a plot driven reason for this, and not just that they decided to go with the short live short hair Black Widow once had in the comics. The red locks are why she was my desktop image for over a year.
How disappointing. She had such beautiful hair in Iron Man 2.