Scarlett Johansson to co-star in Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s directorial debut

After they both appear in two of this summer’s most-anticipated superhero films, “The Avengers'” Scarlett Johansson and “Dark Knight Rises” co-star Joseph Gordon-Levitt will star together in an as-yet-untitled comedy to be written and directed by Gordon-Levitt.



J.G.L. announced the news on his Twitter account earlier today. He tweeted, “May I humbly present to you the biggest news of my life so far… I’m gonna direct a movie! Wrote it too. And Scarlett’s in it with me.”

While plot details are scarce, the actor-turned-filmmaker told Deadline.com that the film is a sexy comedy centering on a contemporary Don Juan-type of man (Gordon-Levitt) trying to to grow up and get serious about relationships. In addition to Johansson, it will feature another female lead that should be filled soon.

“I spent a year working with Chris Nolan, Rian Johnson, Steven Spielberg, and I did my best to pay attention,” he explained. “I”ve also been making short films for a long time now, I”ve directed a ton of them, and that is a huge part of why I feel comfortable and confident in this.”

Production is scheduled to start in April.

Gordon-Levitt was recently seen in the critically acclaimed “50/50,” and will soon appear in Nolan’s Batman finale and, later, in the drama “Premium Rush,” Johnson’s sci-fi film “Looper,” and Spielberg’s “Lincoln.”

In addition to reprising her “Iron Man 2” role as Black Widow in Joss Whedon’s upcoming “The Avengers,” Johansson, can currently be seen opposite Matt Damon in Cameron Crowe’s “We Bought a Zoo.”