‘Scary Movie’ star Anna Faris will deal with stalker roommate in untitled comedy

04.15.11 7 years ago

“Scary Movie” star Anna Faris will topline an untitled comedy about a stalker roommate for Paramount, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
 
The idea for the project came from Faris” own agents, after she told them a funny, real life story similar to the premise.
 
Writer Deanna Kizis (“Camp Rules for Montecito”) is writing the script
 
Faris will also act as executive producer, along with Doug Wald. Joe Roth and Palak Patel will produce.
 
The actress was recently seen in “The House Bunny” and “Observe and Report,” and will next star in the Fox comedy “What”s Your Number.”

