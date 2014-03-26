Schwarzenegger addresses playing an aging ‘Terminator’

(CBR) He”ll be back, even though he”ll be 66 when he returns.

Arnold Schwarzenegger will reprise his iconic role as the T-800 in “Terminator: Genesis”, director Alan Taylor”s reboot of the classic action franchise. But with the former California governor well into his sixties, will audiences really buy into Schwarzenegger as an invincible cybernetic killer? According to the actor, there”s actually a pretty interesting explanation for the character”s aged appearance in the new film.

“The way that the character is written, it”s a machine underneath. It”s this metal skeleton. But above that is human flesh. And the Terminator”s flesh ages, just like any other human being”s flesh. Maybe not as fast. But it definitely ages,” he told MTV. “'Terminator' deals a lot with time travel, so there will be a younger T-800 and then what that model does later on when it gets reprogrammed, and who gets ahold of him. So it will be all kinds of interesting twists in the movie.”

It”s actually an interesting idea, one that falls in line with what we know so far about “Genesis”. The film is said to travel across different generations, perhaps as far back as Sarah Connor”s childhood and as far into the future as the post-“Judgment Day” apocalypse. If that”s the case, then there”s a solid explanation for a weathered T-800, especially if Schwarzenegger is playing the same make and model from the first two “Terminator” films.

In other “Genesis” news, it appears the Terminator reboot is searching for actors to play Miles Dyson”s son. The character was featured in “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” during Sarah Connor”s raid on the Cyberdyne Systems engineer”s home. The Hollywood Reporter”s Borys Kit says “Attack the Block” star John Boyega has been eyed for the role, but the actor is also up for J.J. Abrams” “Star Wars: Episode VII” – so if he”s offered both projects, he”ll have a tough choice to make.