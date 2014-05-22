Science Confirms ‘Game of Thrones’ Weird Weather Is Theoretically Possible

05.22.14

Brace yourselves, science is coming. The world of 'Game of Thrones' inspires devotion on par with Star Wars or Lord of the Rings, with fans learning to speak High Valyrian and memorizing centuries of  genealogy for each Great House of Westeros. Sometimes things can even get heated as arguments spring up over the cause of the Valyrian Doom or exactly how the women of the Midlands wear their hair to royal events. 

Luckily It's Okay To Be Smart is here to help. They use science to give us all the fodder we need to explain exactly why Westeros seasons are so messed up and accurately plot the expansion of the First Men from Dorne all the way up to The Wall based on receding glacier patterns. 

