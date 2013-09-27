Scope out the hidden details of ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’

(CBR) With sky high anticipation leading up to the “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” premiere on ABC, fans were understandably waiting with baited breath for references to the Marvel Universe, and the pilot didn’t disappoint, with a cameo appearance by Cobie Smulders (Agent Maria Hill) and references not only to Natasha Romanov, but also Extremis — the technology showcased in “Iron Man 3.” However, the attention to detail in the pilot and possible clues to where the series is headed goes far deeper than an off-hand remark. After reviewing through the episode to look specifically at the smaller details, here’s some of what CBR’s Steve Sunu uncovered.

