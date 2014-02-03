Scott Bakula to star in ‘NCIS’ New Orleans spinoff

02.03.14 5 years ago

Scott Bakula is heading to the Big Easy.

The “Men of a Certain Age” star has been enlisted to topline CBS’ prospective New Orleans-set “NCIS” spinoff, according to Variety. Bakula will play the special agent in charge of NCIS cases for the Texas-Mississippi-Louisiana region in the series, the “backdoor pilot” of which will air as a special two-part “NCIS” episode this spring.

Bakula recently earned an Emmy nomination for his performance in HBO’s acclaimed Liberace biopic “Behind the Candelabra,” and he has a recurring role on the network’s “Looking,” which debuted to generally positive reviews last month. On the feature-film side he’ll next be seen in “Elsa & Fred” opposite Marcia Gay Harden and Shirley MacLaine and “Basmati Blues” co-starring Brie Larson and Donald Sutherland.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, “The Shield” veteran CCH Pounder will play a Jefferson Parish Medical examiner, while Zoe McLellan has also been cast.

Around The Web

TAGSNCISNCIS New Orleans spinoffNCIS: New OrleansScott Bakula

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP