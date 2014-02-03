Scott Bakula to star in ‘NCIS’ New Orleans spinoff

Scott Bakula is heading to the Big Easy.

The “Men of a Certain Age” star has been enlisted to topline CBS’ prospective New Orleans-set “NCIS” spinoff, according to Variety. Bakula will play the special agent in charge of NCIS cases for the Texas-Mississippi-Louisiana region in the series, the “backdoor pilot” of which will air as a special two-part “NCIS” episode this spring.

Bakula recently earned an Emmy nomination for his performance in HBO’s acclaimed Liberace biopic “Behind the Candelabra,” and he has a recurring role on the network’s “Looking,” which debuted to generally positive reviews last month. On the feature-film side he’ll next be seen in “Elsa & Fred” opposite Marcia Gay Harden and Shirley MacLaine and “Basmati Blues” co-starring Brie Larson and Donald Sutherland.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, “The Shield” veteran CCH Pounder will play a Jefferson Parish Medical examiner, while Zoe McLellan has also been cast.