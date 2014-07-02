Scott Derrickson has already found a perfect Doctor Strange, but is Marvel ready?

Short version: let's see Marvel add some different shades to the Marvel movie universe.
Long version: last night, I went to see a midnight screening of “Deliver Us From Evil,” the new supernatural cop movie by director Scott Derrickson. Derrickson's been in the news recently because he was signed by Marvel to direct what may well be one of the most exciting overall projects on the horizon for the company, “Doctor Strange.”
As long as I've been talking to Kevin Feige about Marvel movies, “Doctor Strange” has been one of the titles that he's been most vocal about loving. I would imagine he's going to be heavily involved in making sure the film communicates all the things he loves about the character, and I think Derrickson has an opportunity here to make a big, weird, beautiful Marvel movie.
I've seen lots of speculation about who could play the role, and I know Johnny Depp was rumored to be one of the names in the mix at one point. But after seeing “Deliver Us From Evil,” I have a different idea, and it's one that would make Marvel look progressive and that would potentially launch a movie star instead of forcing Marvel to pay for one.
Hire Edgar Ramirez.
He and Derrickson seem to have an easy rapport based on his performance in “Deliver Us,” and the guy is charismatic as hell. While I'm well aware that Doctor Strange is not Hispanic in the comics, I don't see any reason that he has to be a regular white guy in the movie. What you want is a guy who makes you believe that he believes all the crazy stuff that is part of the “Doctor Strange” universe. Ramirez has a world-class smolder, something that will come in handy for whoever plays Steven Strange. Why not take that natural intensity and turn it to the portrayal of a man who loses everything, only to rebuild it once he discovers the secrets of sorcery? Ramirez can play haunted like nobody's business, and I think Strange is one of Marvel's most damaged characters, especially when you go back to the book's earliest run.
It's going to be important that whoever Derrickson casts in the part is someone he is comfortable with, who's going to be able to handle whatever Derrickson asks of them. Besides, it's obvious Derrickson already has at least considered the idea. There's an exorcism in “Deliver Us From Evil” that convinced me that Ramirez is the right guy. The way he handles the big outrageous nature of what's happening is perfect, and I can easily picture him wielding Strange's powers, facing down bizarre inter-dimensional threats.
More than that, though, casting Ramirez feels like it could be an important move for Marvel. When I was on the set for “Avengers: Age Of Ultron” recently, it was great to see everyone in person, but when you're talking to a parade of guys including Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jeremy Renner, Robert Downey Jr., and Paul Bettany, just to name a few, it starts to dawn on you just how white the world of Marvel really is. Sure, we've got Rhodey running around in his War Machine suit, and we've got the Falcon now as Captain America's new buddy, but in terms of the main characters, diversity does not seem to be the word of the day. So if the right guy is out there, already comfortable with your filmmaker, and priced right, then why not take this opportunity?
Obviously, they'll cast whoever they want to cast, but I would love to see Ramirez end up in the role.
“Doctor Strange” is in development now, with no firm release date set yet.
“Deliver Us From Evil” is in theaters now.
Ohhhh, boy…Drew, you’re asking for the comic book-thumpers to come out and attack with this suggestion. Best of luck with the coming fight. :D
If you are talking about the people who complain when a character’s race or is modified for the movies, those aren’t “comic book-thumpers”, they’re called “racists”.
And it’s okay to piss them off. Fuck ’em.
As one of those comic book-thumpers, I wanted Pedro Pescal, and he isn’t white.
The sensible comic book fan just wants the characters to be themselves like they are in the book, just like any adaptation fan would.
Welp… didn’t take long for the “r” word to come out.
Because, as Alinsky teaches you, don’t debate the issue, attack the person, right?
I challenge you, without looking it up, to tell us all the difference between being bigoted and being racist.
My guess? You have no freaking clue.
Lando, I’d argue that the “sensible” fan just wants to see something that is faithful to the spirit of the thing they love, without being hung up on which character was which race or gender. There are characters that exist for whom race or gender is a defining characteristic, I’m sure — but when you focus on how the character was first conceptualized, you probably lose a lot of stuff that came after. I’m speaking generally here, obviously, but some topics are best when they’re liberated from specific examples (to keep us free from chasing rabbits).
So, continuing in general terms, if someone insists there is only one true version of any fictional character (or indeed any nonfiction character) then he or she is willfully choosing to ignore any subsequent innovation, creativity, or growth for that character. In my opinion that’s just silly. And when it’s based on race or gender, I call it racism and sexism.
Historyofmatt, you can debate the difference between bigotry, racism, and whateverism until you drop dead of boring yourself, if you like. That’s called “semantics” and while it might make you feel smart to engage that particular argument engine, it’s really, really not an interesting path to tread. Sorry I’ll have to pass; been down that road before, Neo. I know where it leads.
Cheers though, and thanks in advance for your forthcoming reply.
NEWBS,
You’re welcome in advance, and being wrong must be a state of grace for you, considering the way in which you misuse the English language.
Bigotry and racism are not even close to being the same thing, which means that no, using either interchangeably is not an issue of semantics, but an issue of being wrong.
And again, the fact that you cannot describe what each word actually means says pretty much all I need to know about you.
Who casually tosses around words, especially a word so loaded, without actually knowing what it means?
Alinsky would be proud. :-)
semantics [si-man-tiks] noun 1. Linguistics. a. the study of meaning. b.the study of linguistic development by classifying and examining changes in meaning and form. 2. Also called significs. the branch of semiotics dealing with the relations between signs and what they denote. 3. the meaning, or an interpretation of the meaning, of a word, sign, sentence, etc.: Let’s not argue about semantics.
Cheers.
@Lando “As one of those comic book-thumpers, I wanted Pedro Pescal, and he isn’t white.”
Wha? How much Amerind heritage is Pedro Pascal supposed to have? He looks majority white to my eyes.
That would be mind blowing. Edgar Ramirez is a guy who I first saw in the novelas/soaps in Venezuela. I first remember him as Cacique in Cosita Rica.
I’m all for anything that gets him more exposure. He’s done a few things here and there, but nothing too memorable aside from “Carlos”. I would be overjoyed to see him in a Marvel movie.
Stephen Strange.
I agree, it is a stupid name. …that’s the point you were making, right?
I’d be in on Ramirez as Doctor Strange. The best Doctor Strange will be an actor who doesn’t exude any campiness around the sure-to-be wild-ass visuals. That’s why I’d keep Depp as far away from this as possible. If the tone and actor go wrong for this Marvel property, there’s a chance that this ends up looking like Doug Henning pretending to be an Avenger.
Nah…. keep to the source material. You know…. it’s OK to be white. Stop changing races to be PC/progressive… you would flip your shit if the cast Black Panther as a Japanese guy.
Strange is not a character where his race is important to the narrative the way it is for Black Panther. Casting BP with anyone other than a black actor changes the very foundations of the character. Casting Strange with a moc would have no negative impact on the character, and what it would do is add to representation, which is incredibly important. Just because you think it doesn’t matter doesn’t mean it wouldn’t make a huge difference to millions of other people who rarely get to see people who look like them on screen in these highly visible, culturally impactful film roles.
So yes, I’d say Edgar Ramirez would be a fine choice.
This may come as a shock to you, but many Latinos are white, including Ramirez. Your comment has no validity.
Yes, I’m getting tired of this “progressive” fad. When will everybody get bored with it and go back to white male hegemony already? I don’t like all these unnecessary complications.
Like 90% of comic book characters are white. I don’t think it’s the biggest tragedy in the world if the rest of the world gets a chance to play with our toys every now and then.
90% of comic book characters are white?!
I doubt that. Just based on perusing the comic book section of my local Barnes and Noble, it looks like the vast majority of comics characters are actually Japanese.
Manga characters don’t exactly resemble any race in particular. But if you want in on that Detective Boy Conan adaptation, by all means rant away.
Maybe not. But if they tried to make an Akira or Sailor Moon movie with an all white cast, you can be damn sure there would be outrage over lack of fidelity to the source material.
Um, weren’t they trying to get an Akira movie off the ground with Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and a host of other Hollywood stars until very recently? I don’t seem to recall a whole lot of outrage at the time. And of course there was that godawful Dragonball movie with Justin Chatwin, but the lack of outrage there may have been due to a general lack of interest.
So he likes everything about The character but wants to change his race?
Since Dr. Strange was originally drawn by Steve Ditko as a full-on Asian (for about three stories), you could really cast him as just about any race you wanted without violating the spirit of the source material.
I’m inclined to think Marvel wants a bit of a name for this part, though, and unless people come away from Deliver Us From Evil talking about how Ramirez is the greatest thing ever, he’s not quite ready for a lead this big yet.
Doesn’t seem like a poor choice. He appears to have the gravitas for the part. As dr strange, outlandish costume aside, bears more than a passing resemblance to tony stark in the comics( pencil thin mustache, similar facial structure, slicked back black hair, white streaks notwithstanding) having a gentleman with a different ethnic background could help to differentiate the two visually while keeping the basic look of the character intact. And if the man can pull off the part, who cares?
Sounds great to me! I’ve been hoping for some more diverse casting for a while. I always liked the idea of Naveen Andrews.
Sometimes it’s good to shake up the nerds.
They’d have a meltdown but I’d be soooooo happy if they finally announced a Captain Marvel movie… and it’s not Katee Sackoff as Carol Danvers but Naomi Harris as Monica Rambeau!
Why not Naomi Harris as Carol Danvers?
Or do you believe that Carol Danvers HAS to be white?
Purely based on character. Monica was “my” Captain Marvel back in the day. First character I ever associated the name with, actually.
(I never read a lot of DC back then so I, like many, simply assumed “their” Captain Marvel was called Shazam, which he is now!)
Plus, she was cool in Nextwave, and frankly I haven’t read much with Carol where she caught my interest at all.
If the person is right for the role I have no problem with colour blind casting.
I haven’t seen Ramirez in anything that I can remember, so I have no opinion on him for the part.
Right now the only person I really want to see in the role is Timothy Olyphant. He would do for that role what RDJ did for Iron Man.
Olyphant would have been great 10 years ago. Today, at 46, he is too old for this part. Bummer.
Ramirez looks like a good choice, from what I know of him.
Uh, Edgar Ramirez looks pretty much white to me.
I like the idea, but he needs to be a little older IMO. Dr Strange’s origin is that he was a brilliant surgeon who later became the Master of Mysticism. He needs to be a least in his mid 40’s. Johnny Depp is actually age appropriate. Here are my 5 suggestions: Jon Hamm, Jim Caviezel, Norman Reedus, Chow Yun Fat, or Jet Li.
Something that made Winter Soldier so interesting in hindsight was that it was Captain America, Nick Fury, Falcon, Black Widow, and Maria Hill. That was a really diverse team!
I definitely agree, it’d be super cool if the Avengers were more diverse, and Ramirez may well be the way to go.
Am I misremembering or wasn’t Ramirez already linked with the picture already?
No don’t hire Edgar Ramirez or Hardy or Cumberbatch…
You know who actually reminds me of Doctor Strange?
Rick, from “Rick and Morty” on Cartoon Network.
Just replace Rick’s science knowledge with the supernatural.
Another guy who I think would bring a lot to the role (as well as diversity) is Pedro Pascal, who most probably know as Oberyn Martell on Game of Thrones. He was honestly the highlight of the season for me and I think he’s poised to break out
Right on! I used to make fun of people fancasting Cumberbatch in any given role. Now it got to me as well. I wanna see Pedro Pascal all over the place. He was a-fucking-mazing in THRONES. Loved every single line delivery!
I’ve been hoping for a big studio role for Ramirez ever since I watched Carlos. I really really really hope this happens.
Great. Idea. Thumbs up for Rameriz as Dr. Strange.
For those of you who don’t know who Edgar Ramirez is, he’s been nominated for a Golden Globe and was in the running to play Khan for a hot minute before they changed him to a white guy (ironic).
Anyway, this is an excellent, out-of-the-box idea. And it will also never happen.
Edgar Ramirez is a white guy. The original Kahn Noonian Singh was played by white guy Ricardo Montalban.
“Kahn Noonian Singh”(sic)
Khan!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Noonien!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I say, cast the best person for job.
If it’s Edgar, then cast Edgar.
If it’s, I don’t know, David Stathairn (who ten years ago I thought would be an AWESOME Stephen Strange) then cast him.
I just hate the idea of casting a part, ANY part, and have this ridiculous notion of forcing “diversity” driving the casting process.
There are great actors and actresses of many different ethnicities out there; white, black, Cuban, or Asian (thanks Will Smith). So… just hire the best person.
Look at Jesse L. Martin in The Flash. He’s black. Which means his character’s daughter, who happens to be The Flash’s (SPOILER ALERT) future wife, and who was very much always white, is now black.
No big deal, because Jesse L. Martin is a great frakking actor. The chick playing his daughter, eh, well, not so much from what I saw of the pilot. I’d hate to think Martin was cast in the role because he was black, as opposed to being the best actor to read for the part.
But what really bugs me about this forcing of diversity, two things: it never goes both ways, and two, it does absolutely nothing to fix the actual problem (if there is one): 90% of comic book characters are white, 70% of them are white males.
The way to fix the problem if you think there is a problem isn’t by appropriating a while male character and making them something else.
It’s by creating great, ORIGINAL characters of different genders and ethnicities.
Look at Icon and Rocket, created by the late, great Dwayne McDuffie. Yeah, they’re kind of a combination of Superman and Batman & Robin, but they’re also very much their own thing, with an outlook and wealth of experiences that are all their own.
They weren’t appropriated because “political correctness.” They were created.
Like at Miles Morales, the current Ultimate Spider-Man. This is an original character. This is not Peter Parker. And he’s fantastic.
Jon Stewart may be a Green Lantern, but he’s nothing like Hal Jordan. He’s his own man.
Carol Danvers became Captain Marvel. They didn’t “make” Mar-Vell into a female.
We need more of that in comic books, and then we need to see that reflected onto the screen.
So yeah, let’s cast the best person available for these parts in the most color-blind way possible (and that goes both ways to my PC friends), but really, let’s work to see ORIGINAL characters be created that represent the many different faces we see all around us.
Isn’t that better than just this very superficial act of casting “because diversity,” which like many of these kind of efforts, doesn’t really change anything at all?
But I’m the guy who wanted Zoe Saldana as Wonder Woman, so what do I know, right?
You have a lot of interesting stuff in your comment I’d like to respond to, but I’m resisting the impulse to speechify.
But in terms of trying to cast “because diversity,” I don’t know where you’re seeing anybody suggest that. You’re saying that people are going “Hey, let’s go look for a not-white guy”, right? What Drew and most of the people here are saying is the opposite. If the perfect actor is staring you in the face, you shouldn’t NOT cast them “because whites only” (and I know that people would say it’s more about racial fidelity, or whatever, but in this case that essentially amounts to the same thing).
I’m saying cast the best actor available. I don’t know where you’d get any other idea.
There are, however, many people who believe that appropriating established characters and casting them with the primary focus of establishing “diversity” is acceptable on the grounds of “fairness,” which is a highly subjective idea they always seem to get to quantify, and then anyone who disagrees with them is a bigot (not a racist, NEWBS… the correct word is bigot).
So, I do have issues with that: this idea of appropriation as a way to “even the odds” as it were, when in fact, it does nothing to fix the real issue as many see it.
If you see a problem, fix the actual problem. Don’t create half-measures. Too many want to go for the quick, easy solution because there’s instant gratification in regards to that, but those kind of solutions never address the problem and certainly don’t fix it.
The problem as many see it is people of different ethnicities other than caucasian and different genders other than male do not see enough of themselves reflected in comic books. Their ethnicity; their gender; even their sexual identity; and all of the wealth of experiences that come with that.
So, there was the question last year about, “Why CAN’T Peter Parker be gay? You know, because he’s a fictional character and who really cares and if you disagree you’re a homophobe.”
Well, because, to be honest: it’s lazy. It’s just lazy, and really, it’s insulting in a way I don’t think Andrew Garfield understood when he broached the topic.
You’re saying, in essence, that while you see a need for gay characters who play a large role in comic books, you are not willing to create one; spending the time to introduce them and the experiences and hardships they’ve had to go through growing up gay; that internal heroism that informs the hero on the outside, as it were.
So instead, you flip a switch and Peter Parker is gay. I hope people can understand why that is insulting (if you can flip a switch on, that means you can flip a switch off).
Kathy Kane is a fantastic character. She was built from the ground up. Being gay is who she is. It informs everything she is. It’s the same with being black, and growing up black. My experiences growing up weren’t sunshine and rainbows by any means. I didn’t experience any kind of explicit privilege, but I do know my experience was nothing like growing up black, or latino, or Jewish, or female (for example) would have been like.
It’s why John Stewart is John Stewart, and Hal Jordan is Hal Jordan. I love both of those characters. And it’s fantastic we have both, as opposed to say, Denny O’Neil deciding one day in 1977 that Hal Jordan should be black.
I know it sounds like I’m arguing both sides of the issue, and I guess I am. I always try to see it from both sides.
I don’t tend to care so much when say, they cast Michael B. Jordan as Johnny Storm because I love Michael B. Jordan. He’s Vince, forever in my Clear Eyes, Full Heart (Can’t Lose).
But at the same time, I understand why people see a problem with not being faithful to the source material, and more often than not, NEWBS, it has nothing to do with bigotry, and I absolutely can’t stand when people channel Saul Alinsky and attack people with differing opinions in that way.
Anyway, Chris, I apologize for rambling, and really, in the end, not saying much of anything decisive because I see pretty much every side to this issue.
Normally, I try to come down on the side of common sense. For me, for here, that’s usually: best actor gets the part. Who cares otherwise. They could’ve cast Denzel Washington as Professor Xavier, and I would have been content.
But again, I understand why people wouldn’t be.
The one thing about this word “appropriation” — if someone of color is cast as a character who is traditionally white, I don’t think that means the character has been stolen or claimed by another race. Just as creators choose to emphasize or add certain traits to them throughout their long, serialized lives, characters are not set in stone. An actor playing Dr. Strange being Hispanic doesn’t make Dr. Strange Hispanic forevermore. It’s just who the filmmakers are looking for at that moment.
There was a lot of controversy over Laurence Fishburne playing “Perry Black” — I’m sure there will be dozens more “Perry Whites” to come. It’s really not that big a deal.
Chris,
I tend to agree with you, but again, I can understand why people prefer to see the source material stay as is, and for some to casually infer those people are bigoted is inflammatory, counterproductive, and more often than not, libel (or slander given the medium).
But thank you for being able to have a discussion. It’s amazing, but just a willingness or need to have a discussion about any topic without immediately buying into group think (from either side) is now often seen or used as “proof” of declaration of a “side” or of a personal failing.
All discourse, no matter the topic, should be this easy.
No thanks.
I mean to this discussion in general. It’s impossible to have it without being labeled either a racist or a PC Clown. I don’t give a fuck who they cast as long as they don’t fucking suck.
Even if Ramirez is cast, Dr. Strange is still going to be a white guy.
Don’t forget about Samuel L. Jackson, though…
As it’s already been mentioned, hispanic is not a skin color. Ramirez is white and so is Doctor Strange, so there is no issue there other than whether he’s right for the part or not.
As for the so-called whiteness of the Marvel universe, it’s more of a case of the Avengers franchise ignoring the black characters than the black characters not being there. Black Panther, Luke Cage and Blade are all characters owned by Marvel Studios that you can add to the already existing Falcon and Iron Patriot. If Marvel hadn’t decided that Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch, two characters no one were asking for, were the best characters to add to the line-up, race would be a complete non-issue for any of their franchises.
That’s a good point, especially considering that, although they are very much Avengers, Pietro and Wanda are MUTANTS. And the children of Magneto.
Which, you know, Marvel can’t mention at all or ever.
Having T’Challa, Rhodey, and Wilson in The Avengers 2 would have been fantastic, and I agree with you, a missed opportunity.
If we ever get Carol Danvers, I think it’ll probably play in to The Avengers 3 and Guardians of the Galaxy 2, to you know, explain her Captain Marvel powers and whatnot.
Rhodey will be in Avengers 2, Nick Fury also.
Still hoping for Timothy Omundson, btw.
It’s one thing to try and change the race of a character who’s famous and well known in their image right off the bat. I don’t think it’s a bad idea to consider non-white actors for Batman, Spider-Man or Superman at some point, but in their first films you probably needed a more conservative approach, an actor who more or less matched what people saw in the comics. That’s what you need for one of the big, famous characters like them.
But Dr. Strange? Nobody outside of the dedicated comic-book readers knows the first thing about him besides the fact that he’s named “Dr. Strange”. He’s basically a blank slate for mainstream audiences, and you can do whatever you want with him. Hell, Edgar Ramirez is practically a conventional choice compared to the range of people you could put in the role.
Love this idea!
Kinda think he would end up as Mordo though… :(
I’m not really familiar with Ramirez’s work – I think I might have seen him in one or two small roles, but he did play a Greek god in Wrath of the Titans, so there’s that. His looks, however, remind me more of Baron Mordo, but what about Diego Luna as Doctor Strange? He’s can pull off the ‘stache.