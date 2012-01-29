Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012 Live-Blog

8:47 p.m. Armie Hammer and Zoe Saldana are presenting Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries. I’m not sure why. Seriously, under what circumstances was Paul Giamatti nominated for an award here for his five minute role in “Too Big To Fail”? The winner? Paul Giamatti. Sigh. Seriously? He’s not there. Armie Hammer says he’s going to keep the award. Hammer was almost in “Too Big To Fail” for as long as Giamatti was. [Yes. I know. He wasn’t in “Too Big to Fail.]
8:52 p.m. The White Shadow — Mr. Ken Howard — gets to talk a bit about SAG. He’s here to talk about how SAG appreciates the other guilds and unions. But, more importantly, tonight he’s here to talk about the pending partnership between SAG and AFTRA. He recognizes Roberta Reardon in the audience. He makes a weird and tawdry reference to how much time he’s spent with Reardon, “none of it was in bed.” He says that they have a plan for a single union to give members “maximum strength.” This weekend, the boards have endorsed a plan for the merger of SAG and AFTRA. People in the audience are excited, but maybe not as excited as you might expect. Anyway, next year we may get the 1st Annual SAG-AFTRA Awards.
8:58 p.m. Maya Rudolph, Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy take the stage to introduce their “Bridesmaids” drinking game. “You have to take a drink every time, and I mean every time, you hear the word ‘Scorsese,” Rudolph says. “You’d be surprised how much that word comes up just in casual conversation,” McCarthy says. They introduce “Bridesmaids” and then Wiig and Rudolph start randomly saying “Scorsese” and McCarthy starts drinking. It’s a little funny. But not a lot funny.
9:00 p.m. It’s time for some Lifetime Achievement, as Dick Van Dyke gets a standing ovation. “I’m just a presenter,” he laughs. “Hi, everybody. I’m what’s left of Dick Van Dyke,” he cracks, before beginning his introduction to Mary Tyler Moore. It’s a sincere and heart-felt introduction, leading into a clip package.
9:07 p.m. That was a very sweet clip package, narrated by Dick Van Dyke. And now a standing ovation for Mary Tyler Moore herself. Is anybody else wondering how Moore didn’t have a SAG Lifetime Achievement Award already? Because I am. She begins by explaining how she came to have her three-part name. It turns out there were six other Mary Moores in the Guild. Well OK.
9:11 p.m. Wait. Was Mary Tyler Moore done? Or was she just taking a long pause? I’m confused…
9:16 p.m. So I’m really glad we had to cut Mary Tyler Moore off for that 5-minute commercial break. That captures the true spirit of the Screen Actors Guild. Ugh.
9:16 p.m. Ed Helms and Judy Greer introduce Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series. It’s here that I remind you that Claire Danes wasn’t even NOMINATED in this category. That’s a travesty. It’s kinda hard to take this entire category seriously as a result. The winner is… Jessica Lange. And it just got even harder to take this category seriously. Good God. “This is such a pleasure coming from the actors,” Jessica Lange says.
9:22 p.m. “The Artist” clip.
9:22 p.m. It’s time for the Patrick J. Adams Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Tina Fey and John Krasinski introduce amusingly. The winner is… Steve Buscemi. Really? Again? Over Bryan Cranston and Kyle Chandler? Buscemi at least gets a laugh by beginning his “Thank yous” by mentioning Martin Scorsese. Tina Fey drinks enthusiastically.
9:26 p.m. Buscemi decides to spoil ALL of the deaths in the second season of “Boardwalk Empire.” He ends with [Spoiler warning…] “To all the Michael Pitt fans out there, I know. I’m sorry.”
9:27 p.m. Meryl Streep introduces the SAG Necrology. Just clips. No wailing singers in the foreground. And, for the most part, no audible applause for most of the actors. The montage closes nicely with Elizabeth Taylor blowing a kiss and saying “Bye now.”
9:35 p.m. Linda Gray, Patrick Duffy and Larry Hagman have a show that’s premiere on TNT later this year. So much for the SAG Awards no doing that icky cross-promotional things other award shows do. I guess it’s better that TNT got the “Dallas” stars to do the Drama Ensemble presentation than the “Perception” cast. The winner is… “Boardwalk Empire,” for the second straight year. Hopefully they’ll all thank Martin Scorsese. Steve Buscemi gives lifties to all of the young stars. “I’ve got nothing… Martin Scorsese,” Buscemi says.
9:40 p.m. I swear that they’re running out of time on this show, so they’re rushing frantically. But first? Kathy Bates and Owen Wilson have to present clips from “Midnight in Paris.”
9:41 p.m. Yup. Rushing along. Surely there was supposed to be a commercial break before Natalie Portman presenting Male Actor in a Leading Role? It’s pretty much Clooney vs. Dujardin, right? The winner is… Jean Dujardin for “The Artist.” Little known fact: Jean Dujardin is French for “Roberto Benigni.” He emulates Alec Baldwin by repeating “Oh my God” several times.
9:51 p.m. Ben Kingsley is up now. Is he presenting a clip from “Hugo”? No. Because SAG didn’t nominate “Hugo.” He’s actually a fill-in for Colin Firth, presenting Female Actress in a Leading Role. The winner is… Viola Davis. This is pretty clearly her year. And who the heck is gonna quibble? Even Meryl Streep is overjoyed for her. Jessica Chastain is crying. The crowd freakin’ stands. That says a TON about the respect that her fellow actors have for Davis. Awww. Davis begins by thanking Cicely Tyson and then moves on to thanking Meryl Streep. I get a little sniffly as Davis says, “What is there but a dream? You can’t trade in your dream for another dream.”
9:56 p.m. And the Drama Ensemble goes to… “The Help.” Now you’d think I’d quibble here, because I didn’t love “The Help.” But I have no quibble. “The Help” was a true ensemble featuring strong performances by… an ensemble. And since Octavia Spencer and Viola Davis already won individual awards, this makes sense. “The stain of racism and sexism is not just for people of color or women. It’s all of our burden. All of us. And we absolutely, I don’t care how ordinary you may feel, we all of us can inspire change, every single one of us,” Viola Davis says.
9:59 p.m. Poor Brad Pitt has the responsibility of rushing through the send-off. And somewhere a producer will have to look over the first hour of this show to figure out how things got so horribly over-time and everything had to be so crazed in in the end…
Jeez, is anybody EVER going to give Steve Carell an award?
Alec Baldwin for SIX STRAIGHT YEARS?! Come on SAG!
and the annual ‘Give Something to Betty White Award’ goes to… Betty White.
If Betty White didn’t had Hot in Cleveland, Tina Fey would probably still winning ala Alec Baldwin
If Betty White didn’t exist, the Screen Actors Guild would have to create her…
grumble grumble parks and rec grumble
Clearly not the best comedic ensemble on TV. Clearly. So say the people who have given Betty White two straight wins.
@Dan- Community does still exist, so it’s hard to say Parks is “clearly” the best comedy ensemble.
Ryan – It’s easy for *me* to say it. But you’re more than welcome to disagree. On this point, I won’t be at all saddened by disagreement.
-Daniel
As much as I love Community, and especially Brie, Glover and Pudi, it’s hard to argue ensemble cast against Poehler, Offerman, Adam Scott, Aziz, Plaza and Pratt right now, P&R is just so deep on talent right now. If you want to argue Community is a better show, I think you can definitely make that case, but the ensemble on Parks is just so unbelievably strong from top to bottom.
Steve Carrell must have pissed w lot of people off this year.
I’m beginning to wonder if people really don’t like Carrell for some reason.
Given that everyone who’s ever worked with him calls him the nicest, most easy-going, generous guy in the business, that’s hard to imagine.
He left TV for a successful career in film. Of course the other TV actors are pissed :-)
Well, if he is *that* well-liked, why not give him an award he clearly deserves?
I know, I’ve head the same. And I’ve spoken to him numerous times. Is there some weird TV to movie jealousy? It’s bizarre.
Gregory, it’s been like that in Hollywood for ages. Movie actors are considered more prestigious than television actors. Alan’s pointed out how the HFPA, for instance, tend to give film actors awards for their television work over long-time television actors (who usually do better work because they know their medium better).
Don’t feel too bad for the TV actors, though, as they have their own little hierarchies (such as lording it over the soap opera actors) :-)
The TV awards are one massive disappointment. Bryan Cranston is not going to win, is he? Sigh…
The TV awards are predictable and disappointing.
Are they going to show MTM only from far away like at the Betty White birthday bash? #scaryeyes
She has diabetic retinopathy from her lifelong diabetes.
BURN
I wonder what Malcolm MacDowell was so animated about when talking to the woman (his wife?) at his table. He looked ticked off.
That was a little scary, wasn’t it?
Yeah, it was a little creepy!
1) Is anyone else barely hearing the announcer? I’m watching in Canada on Global and it’s barely audible, but no one’s mentioned it so I think it’s a problem with the Global broadcast
2) Isn’t if fun to say “I am the one who knocks!” along with Bryan Cranston even if he doesn’t win? Although I do wish he won.
Any idea why Jean Ralphio is at the Dexter table?
Showtime table. Jean Ralphio is on that new Showtime show (name escapes me).
Jean Ralphio (Ben Schwartz) stars on Showtime’s “House of Lies” with Don Cheadle and Kristen Bell. He’s also friends with Michael C. Hall.
“Little known fact: Jean Dujardin is French for ‘Roberto Benigni.'”
Indeed, because all foreign people are totally interchangable.
I’m a fan, Dan, but come on.
Liz – Yes. Because the only thing they have in common is that they’re foreign.
Or maybe it’s that both are foreign actors best known for comedies who were entirely unknowns to American audiences before earning nominations and inevitable wins for motion pictures of a type that almost never win Oscars and both have become beloved early in the award season for their exuberant award speeches characterized more by enthusiasm than by English perfection.
Sorry, Liz, but my comparison isn’t as superficial as “they’re both foreign.”
As long as he doesn’t walk over all the seats if he beats Clooney at the Oscars…
What do their speeches have to do with anything? Their performances were winning people over long before they even started accepting awards.
I know you’re not a fan of The Artist, but this really seems like you’re reaching. Their performances are completely different (unless we’re saying that all comic performances are similar now), and their movies are completely different. Would you ever refer to Viola Davis as this year’s Whoopi Goldberg?
Of course their movies are completely different (pretty sure Daniel never said that they were the same), but that doesn’t cancel out the fact that both of the movies are generally not the types to win big time American movie awards especially for their stars. Plus I wouldn’t be surprised of we never see Jean Dujardin after this award season kinda like we never really saw Roberto Benigni again…at least in the states.
for me, the comparison between Benigni and Dujardin is apt. along with Dan’s points, they’re also in films that Oscar loved/ will love but which will likely be seen five years on as ‘slight’ and one of those ‘what the hell were we thinking’/zeitgeist Oscar moments/wins.
Liz – I’m not reaching. But that’s OK.
They’re not LITERALLY the exact same person. But they are analogous in ways that go beyond the superficialities that you seem desperate to trade in.
Dujardin and Benigni were both broad genre comics known for their parodies of other established genres in their native countries, take your OSS 117 or your Johnny Stecchino. Both were massive and comedy-only stars in their own countries who couldn’t have been identified by 99.9999 percent of the US population before the award seasons began.
A silent romantic comedy and an Italian language Holocaust comedy aren’t the same, obviously, but if I said to you a year before each film the chances of either film being an Oscar juggernaut, you’d have said “zero.” And, similarly, both are giving the type of broad, comedic performances where, if you look at your Oscar history, American males have rarely been honored. Dujardin and Benigni were in the Oscar conversation in large part due to the credibility of the foreign-ness of their backgrounds. Just a fact. Jim Carrey doesn’t win an Oscar for “The Artist.”
And the speeches have to do with their profile across the award season and the amount of ongoing goodwill the generate across the award season. And if you think that speeches and raised profiles have nothing to do with carrying awards momentum across the awards season, you’re simply incorrect.
So there. I’ve VERY thoroughly defended my comparison between the two actors.
And I would refer to Viola Davis as this year’s Whoopi Goldberg if and ONLY if I were able to defend the point. I haven’t, I don’t believe, done so.
If Jim Carrey had played The Artist, he would definitely have been nominated.
And for what it’s worth, I prefer “The Artist” and Dujardin to Benigini and “Life Is Beautiful” in every way.
-Daniel
“Would you ever refer to Viola Davis as this year’s Whoopi Goldberg?”
I wouldn’t – then again, I might if Viola Davis had a very similar career to Goldberg. As Daniel has pointed out, Dujardin and Benigni have had remarkably similar careers in their respective countries, and their “breakout” performances in the US are, to put it mildly, in films that aren’t exactly standard issue Oscar bait. I think you’re really straining to paint Daniel as any kind of Ugly American.
so how many Oscar losses will this be for Streep?
This will be her 13th straight loss in a row. She’s won twice and been nominated a recod 17 times.
It’d be nice if we could end racism by portraying actual black human beings rather than caricatures, played exceedingly well by actual black human beings, there to serve the growth of a white person. The Help is an embarrassing indictment of white people’s ignorance of what racism actually is and how they are complicit in reinforcing it.
It is not an honor for Davis and Spencer to win awards for playing stereotypes. It is business as usual
Next year we may get the 1st Annual SAG-AFTRA Awards, but I’m looking forward to the AFTRA-SAG parties.
‘”The stain of racism and sexism is not just for people of color or women. It’s all of our burden. All of us. And we absolutely, I don’t care how ordinary you may feel, we all of us can inspire change, every single one of us,” Viola Davis says. ”
Indeed, Viola. I’m inspired to support films where a middle-aged woman of colour can get some Oscar-bait on her hook that doesn’t involve a maid’s uniform, a crack pipe or being sexually abused and degraded.