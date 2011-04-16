Screenwriter Roberto Orci still ‘hammering out’ the script for ‘Star Trek 2’

OK “Star Trek” fans, set your phasers to “anticipate.”
At the “Cowboys and Aliens” WonderCon presentation, HitFix caught up with screenwriter Roberto Orci, who along with partner Alex Kurtzman, also co-wrote the first two “Transformers” movies and J.J. Abrams’ 2009 “Trek” reboot.
In the interview, Orci says that the screenwriters are currently “hammering out the script for ‘Star Trek 2.'”
Last year, co-producer Damon Lindelof hinted that the sequel will go in a deeper, possibly darker direction, in the same way “The Dark Knight” built on “Batman Begins.”
Fans will have to wait for some time though, as the script is still in the early stages and the film is scheduled to be released June 29, 2012.
Wouldn’t they have to have a finished script soon in order to begin production in time for the release date?
For a real movie, yes. For a reboot, no. Proof: 2009’s Star Trek reboot was pretty darn bad, but tons of people went to go see it (and convinced themselves it was good).
convinced themselves it was good… someone is seriously deep in denial about certain FACTS. Such as the ones that the overwhelming majority of classic and next gen fans really did and do love the reboot. That you didn’t and can’t deal with everyone else liking it means that you have convinced yourself that everyone else is in denial. Very sad for you but we’ll save a seat if you get over yourself.
ST-TOS fans loved it- NextGen fans should stick to reruns of that base, dull uninteresting BS instead of attempting to digest intelligent storylines.
BP
I didn’t like it either. They completely dismantled Kirk’s entire back-story, and then all of sudden he becomes a genius captain…the visuals in the film were great, but the story, and character development were piss-poor.
The idea was that it was an alternate reality so they could take the story in a new direction. That’s why there were two Spocks. They explained it in the movie, you obviously weren’t paying attention.
The reboot was great. Loads of fun, cool concepts, nice cameo from Nimoy and liked how they upped the anti with the action, which was an improvement from previous installments. Can’t wait for the next one…
Orci and Kurzman are incompetent idiots, the worst writers that Hollywood has to offer. Worse than Purvis and Wade.
Write a comment……J.J. please direct the next Trek. It wouldn’t be the same without your input. Loved the 2009 film.
J.J. PLEASE direct the new Trek. Your work on the 2009 film was exciting, funny, action packed and senstive to the original series. Make some time…please. :-)
Haven’t they been “hammering out” the script for a couple years now? I guess they have to deal with the fact that they are both terrible writers…
Also, IMO it shouldn’t be called ‘Star Trek 2’.
Lots of people genuinely seem to be of the opinion that the 2009 film was actually deserving of the title ‘Star Trek’, whereas to me it felt more like a routine popcorn flick – utterly brainless, filled with corny humour, awash with poorly constructed characters and a threadbare plot devoid of subtlety, originality and even the scantest hint of common sense. And the villains were bastardized Romulans whose motivations made little sense in the context of the film itself. All in all, a pretty poor reboot, and I’m less than confident that those responsible for it will be able to improve upon things in the sequel.
Are you serious? Have you watched the two Star Trek movies made before Abrams revived this franchise?!
My opinion of 2009’s Trek has wavered many times since it’s release. I have nothing against a Trek reboot (What else could they do?), but this wasn’t it. It certainly started out strong. The pre-title sequence was everything I hoped it would be, but the movie lost me about halfway through around the time of the info-dump mind meld sequence.
It ultimately was a competent but inconsequential blockbuster dressed up in ‘Star Trek’ trappings.
Still, it was glorious compared to Orci and Kurtzman’s OTHER opus that summer.