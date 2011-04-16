Screenwriter Roberto Orci still ‘hammering out’ the script for ‘Star Trek 2’

OK “Star Trek” fans, set your phasers to “anticipate.”

At the “Cowboys and Aliens” WonderCon presentation, HitFix caught up with screenwriter Roberto Orci, who along with partner Alex Kurtzman, also co-wrote the first two “Transformers” movies and J.J. Abrams’ 2009 “Trek” reboot.

In the interview, Orci says that the screenwriters are currently “hammering out the script for ‘Star Trek 2.'”

Last year, co-producer Damon Lindelof hinted that the sequel will go in a deeper, possibly darker direction, in the same way “The Dark Knight” built on “Batman Begins.”

Fans will have to wait for some time though, as the script is still in the early stages and the film is scheduled to be released June 29, 2012.

TAGScowboys and aliensDAMON LINDELOFJJ ABRAMSROBERT ORCIStar Trek 2WONDERCON

