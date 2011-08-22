Sean Penn doesn’t seem to be a fan of ‘The Tree of Life’

When a majority of your performance ends up on the cutting room floor, it’s understandable if you find yourself a bit disappointed with the final results of a highly anticipated feature film. Three months after “The Tree of Life” was honored with the Palm d’Or at the 2011 Cannes Film Festival, cast member Sean Penn is still trying to figure out the purpose of his character in Terrence Malick’s critically praised epic.
Speaking to French publication Le Figaro (and translated by The New Yorker), Penn sounded disheartened with the decidedly non-narrative cut of Malick’s long in the works passion project.
“I didn”t at all find on the screen the emotion of the script, which is the most magnificent one that I”ve ever read,” Penn is quoted as saying. “A clearer and more conventional narrative would have helped the film without, in my opinion, lessening its beauty and its impact. Frankly, I”m still trying to figure out what I”m doing there and what I was supposed to add in that context! What”s more, Terry himself never managed to explain it to me clearly.”
An acclaimed filmmaker himself for films such as “Into the Wild” and “The Indian Runner,” Figaro reporter Jean-Paul Chaillet must have caught Penn in a strikingly candid mood or the two-time best actor winner has been biting his tongue since appearing at “Life’s” Cannes debut this past May. Penn was blunt, but you can’t argue that his character Jack (the grown up son of Brad PItt and Jessica Chastain’s characters in the film) doesn’t seem to have a real purpose in the context of the picture. Of course that didn’t matter to most critics who were swept away by the stunning visuals and moving moments from Chastain and the young actors in the flashback portion of the film.
In fact, with an 85 on Metacritic and an 88% on Rotten Tomatoes from top critics “Life” is one of the best reviewed movies of the year so far and distributor Fox Searchlight has serious hopes of conveying the passionate supporters of “Life” into a best picture nomination this January. It’s debatable how much Penn’s opinion will affect their campaign (especially so early in the season) and you can expect some sort of “clarification” from the actor about his support for the project any moment now (even Penn can understand this makes him seem a tad ungrateful for the chance to work with the legendary filmmaker even if he disagrees with his artistic choices). And to be frank, that’s what it is really all about.
For all is praise, “Tree of Life” is a polarizing film for most. Either you are swept away and moved by Malick’s mix of unconventional and traditional narrative styles or you find it meandering and hard to comprehend. It’s one reason that “Life” will no doubt make a slew of critic’s top ten lists, but disappear as a real best picture nominee player (just $12.6 million in domestic box office doesn’t help either).
Perhaps Penn thought the ship had sailed on “Life”? That may be, but he no doubt got an earful from someone this morning about keeping it to himself.
You’re not alone Mr. Penn. Apparently neither did the other hundreds of people that requested their money back. So much in fact, that theaters were actually putting up disclaimers, that they will not do any refunds on tickets.
Terrence Malick is in the same league as Martin Scorsese and Apple in that whatever he puts out will be hailed as genius, regardless of whether its actually any good. If Brett Ratner had directed Shutter Island, it would’ve been panned, but with Scorsese’s name on it, “ZOMG! Teh mazturpeece!!!1!!” Please.
“You can’t argue that…”? I totally disagree. The bits with Penn grounded the whole thing; the stylization of the movie comes from the fact that its a collection on Penn’s memories of his childhood, and more broadly his life. I thought his scenes were vital to establish context, both emotional and factual.
It was good but it seemed like there was no resolution. Penn’s character could have easily come full circle overcoming his childhood misery. But it never came thus even though it is a beautifully executed film its an unsatisfying ending for the audience.
I found the film to be very reductive. For me it came down to the father son relationship between Sean Penn’s character and his father and its influence on him and more importantly his mother’s (mother earth’s narration) of how to live life that people need to be more loving and caring toward one another and obedient to God. The anger he held inside destroyed him as a person. The images were really nice. I really don’t think there is much more to get out of the film. It was too overly Christian for me. I felt that film would have done better to ground the story in the family rather than be a commentary on the heavens and our need for God. I really disliked the film by the images and visual communication were quite well done and on that I can understand why film critics liked it but I felt that the film was too provincial while trying to be universal.
I agree when you say the film was rather Christian than universal; for the majority who look for a valuable way of life filled with love and sympathy, it could have taken off from terms and ideas implying a limited religion. The film would have done better to ground the story in one ordinary family, in building connection between the audience and this precious yet simple story of life’s quest.