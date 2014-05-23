Sean Penn, Idris Elba and Javier Bardem go the action route with ‘The Gunman’

05.23.14 4 years ago

Is Sean Penn the new Liam Neeson?

The Oscar winner is taking aim at Euro-action in the upcoming “The Gunman” from “Taken” director Pierre Morel and “The Matrix” producer Joel Silver.

Open Road Films has set a release date for the film of February 20, 2015.
 
In “The Gunman,” Penn stars as a PTSD-afflicted special forces vet who finds himself on the run from London to Barcelona after being falsely accused of a crime. It's based on Jean-Patrick Manchette”s novel “The Prone Gunman.”

The film's impressive cast also includes such macho-yet-classy stars as Javier Bardem, Idris Elba, and Ray Winstone.  
 
Penn and Silver also produced the film along with Andrew Rona and executive producers Adrian Guerra and Peter McAleese.

Penn was most recently seen in “Gangster Squad” and “The Secret life of Walter Mitty.”
 

TOPICS#Idris Elba
IDRIS ELBA Jasmine Trinca JAVIER BARDEM Jean-Patrick Manchette MARK RYLANCE PIERRE MOREL RAY WINSTONE Sean Penn THE GUNMAN

