Sean Penn, Ryan Gosling, Josh Brolin may co-star in ‘Gangster Squad’

#Ryan Gosling
04.21.11 7 years ago

AP Photo

The cast of “Gangster Squad” is starting to look pretty gangbusters.

Sean Penn, Ryan Gosling and Josh Brolin are all in negotiations for Warner Bros.’ fact-based crime drama that will be directed by Ruben Fleischer (“Zombieland”), according to Deadline.com.

Penn will play the lead role of 1940s Los Angeles crook Mickey Cohen, the real life ex-boxer-turned-murderous gangster who was associated with high-rollers Meyer Lansky and Bugsy Siegel. Gosling (“Half Nelson,” “Blue Valentine”) and Brolin (“True Grit,” “No Country For Old Men”) are in talks to play two members of an elite police unit charged with tracking down and capturing Cohen.

The drama, based on a series of articles by Paul Lieberman, is being adapted by screenwriter Will Beall, a former L.A. police officer who also wrote the novel “L.A. Rex.”

Dan Lin and Kevin McCormick are producing.

Meanwhile, Penn is also circling “The Last Photograph,” which already has Christian Bale (“The Dark Knight Returns”) on board. Gosling will soon be seen in “Crazy Stupid Love” with Emma Stone and Steve Carell, and “Drive,” with Carey Mulligan. Brolin will next appear in “Men in Black III” with Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones.

“Gangster Squad” will join a lengthy tradition of fact-based crime films made at Warner Bros. Gangster movies have long been virtually synonymous with the studio who, in the ’30s and ’40s, churned out classic crime fare like “The Public Enemy,” “Little Caesar,” “White Heat” and “The Roaring Twenties,” while helping make stars out of James Cagney, Edward G. Robinson and Humphrey Bogart.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ryan Gosling
TAGSGANGSTER SQUADjosh brolinryan goslingSean Penn

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 19 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP