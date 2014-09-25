Baymax and Hiro fly in second ‘Big Hero 6’ trailer from Disney and Marvel

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“It's like spooning a warm marshmallow.”

We don't know if we have ever heard anyone describe hugging a robot quite like that before, but then again “Big Hero 6” isn't your normal movie. From Walt Disney Animation Studios, it is the first animated theatrical film Disney is releasing based on a Marvel title since Disney bought Marvel in 2009.

“Big Hero 6” is all about a young computer prodigy named Hiro with an inflatable robot, Baymax, and a city in danger. The two don't have to save San Fransokyo alone, however, Hiro is bringing several friends along for the ride.

More than any of the previous trailers or teasers or clips, this new look offers up a great balance of laughs and action. We get to see not just Hiro's attempts at working with the robot and getting him outfitted, but the threat the city faces.

Due out in theaters on November 7, “Big Hero 6” is directed by Don Hall and Chris Williams. Disney will be bringing some of the minds behind the movie to New York Comic-Con in just a few weeks and HitFix will be there to cover the event.

Check out the video for yourself and tell us what you think – have they struck the right combination of action and humor? Is this what you want from an animated Marvel and Disney project?