Meet the only ‘Fury’ star bigger than Brad Pitt: the Tiger I tank

Writer-director David Ayer is all about in-your-face verisimilitude. For 2005's “Harsh Times,” he relayed his South Central childhood directly to screen. With 2012's “End of Watch,” he flocked to those same streets for a found footage exercise. And despite it's World War II setting, Ayer's ambition for raw intensity should keep his latest film, “Fury,” squarely in the real. Not every director would pull strings to get an actual 1943 tank out on his recreated battlefield.
In a new feature for the Sony Pictures release, Ayer and producer John Lesher walk us through the squadron of authentic vehicles the pair lined up for “Fury.” If the audience is going to understand why it took 50,000 American Sherman tanks wipe out 15,000 German Tigers, they have to see the hulking beast in action. In the film, Brad Pitt's Don “Wardaddy” Collier leads his men in what, on paper, looks like suicide mission. It's their Sherman, the “Fury” of the title, against a wave of German forces. That includes the Tiger 131, one of the few German tanks captured during the war that remained stationary at the Bovington Tank Museum… until Ayer came along. “Fury” will be the first feature to use an actual Tiger tank since WWII.
“Fury” recently bumped up its release date from November to Oct. 17, where Oscar hopefuls like “Argo,” “Gravity” and “12 Years a Slave” have recently thrived. We won't know if Ayer's movie has the manpower to roll over the competition until it plays for audiences, but this glimpse into the making-of touts a welcome alternative to the “prestige” war movie.
I think you mean 1300 tiger tanks, not 15000…..also, most tigers were lost in Russia and half off those were destroyed by their own crews due to a lack of fuel or mechanical breakdowns.
15000, what a ludicrous number, that almost double the production of the mere Panzer IV, thanks for noticing Dave
The story in this film is not outstanding, in fact, from the moment Fury hits the mine and is disabled, the story becomes more comic book than a good depiction of what could have happened in history.
I bought a copy of the film because it should be thought of as historic. It was the first time since 1946 when British veterans starred in a film about their part of a battle entitled “Theirs is the Glory” that a real WW2 era Allied tank appeared in a movie with a real WW2 era Tiger tank. And the sound effects of 75 and 88 mm projectiles shooting through the air at such incredible speeds is also a historic achievement in film. To hear what a 75 sounds like when it glances off a tank, becomes deformed and flies through the air end over end. Those are the reasons this film is in itself a historical item.