Malekith is unmasked in new ‘Thor: The Dark World’ poster

(CBR) Following last week’s character posters featuring Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, Marvel Studios has released a new look at the villainous Malekith from “Thor: The Dark World.” Played by Christopher Eccleston (“Doctor Who”), the ruler of the Dark Elves of Svartalfheim sets out in director Alan Young’s sequel to plunge the entire universe back into darkness.

Opening worldwide Nov. 8, “Thor: The Dark World” also stars Natalie Portman, Stellan Skarsgård, Idris Elba, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Kat Dennings, Ray Stevenson, Zachary Levi, Tadanobu Asano, Jaimie Alexander, Rene Russo and Anthony Hopkins.