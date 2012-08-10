See ‘No Doubt’s’ album cover for ‘Push And Shove’

When it came time to figuring out the cover art for “Push And Shove,” its first album in more than 10 years, No Doubt clearly wanted to make a statement. So the SoCal quartet turned to street artist El Mac.

As the cover reveals, El Mac decided to capture each member separately, and, in Andy Warhol style (though his final product is very different), he photographed Gwen Stefani, Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont, and Adrian Young individually and then painted head shots of each based on the photographs.

[More after the jump…]

The cover is a study in contrasts with Stefani and Dumont against dark backgrounds and Kanal and Young on light backgrounds.

As the embedded video shows, a lot of work goes into the creation, but we couldn”t help feel like the whole process was very Hollywood/”Spinal Tap” as the band, low key as always, revolves around El Mac, who never takes off his sunglasses, even when he”s photographing them…maybe it”s part of his art. As Kanal says, each member gets the individual artwork created by El Mac to hang in their home. That”s a nice parting gift.

“Push And Shove” comes out Sept. 25. Watch the video for first single,“Settle Down,” here.

What do you think of the “Push And Shove” album cover?