See the first trailer from ABC’s ‘Mixology’ from ‘The Hangover”s writers

05.14.13 5 years ago
This sounds claustrophobic, and the trailer is perhaps too barf-centric, but the writers of “The Hangover” might deliver on this idea: One bar. One night. Ten single people. And that’s it for the entire season for this midseason ABC show. Oh, and Ryan Seacrest is an executive producer. 
Welcome to Union, a high-end bar in Manhattan’s trendy meat-packing district. Recently dumped by his fiancée, Tom (Blake Lee) hasn’t been out on the town in a decade. His best friends, handsome, confident Cal (Craig Frank) and fast-talking Bruce (Andrew Santino), are throwing Tom back into the dating pool whether he likes it or not. Tom’s first encounter is with Maya (Ginger Gonzaga), an attorney who’s as beautiful as she is brutal; before long, Tom is in tears. After that, it only gets worse. Rounding out Union’s chic crowd is Maya’s engaged-for-now friend, Liv (Kate Simses); aggressive single mom Jessica (Alexis Carra); her younger, naive sister, Janey (Sarah Bolger); bubbly cocktail waitress Kacey (Vanessa Lengies); dark, mysterious bartender Dominic (Adan Canto); and failed internet entrepreneur Ron (Adam Campbell), who’s having the worst night of his life.
“Mixology” stars Blake Lee (“Parks and Recreation”) as Tom, Andrew Santino (“Punk’d”) as Bruce, Kate Simses (“What’s Your Number”) as Liv, Adam Campbell (“Epic Movie”) as Ron, Craig Frank (“8.13”) as Cal, Vanessa Lengies (“Glee”) as Kacey, Alexis Carra (“Incredible Girl”) as Jessica, Sarah Bolger (“Once Upon a Time”) as Janey, Ginger Gonzaga (“Legit”) as Maya and Adan Canto (“The Following”) as Dominic.
“Mixology” was written by Jon Lucas and Scott Moore (“The Hangover,” “21 and Over”), and is executive-produced by Lucas, Moore, Ryan Seacrest, Nina Wass and Adam Sher. It’s directed by Larry Charles (“Seinfeld,” “Entourage,” “Borat”).

