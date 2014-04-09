See the revealing new posters for ‘Orphan Black’ season 2

If you really can't wait for the second season of “Orphan Black” (which returns April 19 on BBC America), good news — today we got tantalizing new posters of a few of our favorite clones. There's no spoilers here, but maybe some clues.

Alison and Felix appear to be even better friends — and with Donnie in the mix as the (literally) odd man out, this could be one fascinating triangle. Sarah seems to have a new ally (and love interest) in Cal Morrison, but that may be wishful thinking. And it looks like Delphine is here to stay — and we know Cosima needs all the support she can get.

Are you excited for season 2?