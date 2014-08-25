See the ultimate Batman fan on his homemade batcycle

and 08.25.14 4 years ago

(CBR) It takes real dedication (and quite a few bucks) to assemble an unbroken run of “Detective Comics,” or to commit the dialogue of all of the Batman films – including the Schumacher ones! – to memory. However, this Batman super-fan in Japan may have you rethinking the depth of your devotion to the Dark Knight.

Yes, he”s in full costume, cruising down the highway in Chiba Prefecture on his own Batcycle. What did you do this weekend?

(via Deb Aoki)

