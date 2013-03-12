Selena Gomez and the girls of ‘Spring Breakers’ sing Britney Spears’ ‘Baby’ at SXSW: Watch

03.12.13 5 years ago

“Spring Breakers” stars Selena Gomez, Ashley Benson and Rachel Korine are back from their big screen trip — a rowdy spring break full of bikinis, booze, bongs, burglary and big guns —  and now they’re ready to take their show on the road. 

During a Q&A for the film at the SXSW Film Festival, stars Selena Gomez, Ashley Benson and Rachel Korine were asked to re-create a scene in the film in which they (along with co-star Vanessa Hudgens) sing Britney Spears’ barely legal classic hit “…Baby One More Time.” 

With the lyrics highlighted on a screen, karaoke-style, the trio obliged and ran through a few bars of “Baby.”

Watch the video here:

Gomez, who is also a pop star, has performed Spears’ tunes in concert before, but never quite like that. 

Spears was apparently impressed by the impromptu performance. She tweeted the video, adding, “Awww @selenagomez can duet with me anytime. PS–I heard @springbreakers is AAA_MAZING! Can’t wait to see it!”

“Spring Breakers,” which also stars James Franco and Gucci Mane, is the latest button-pusher from writer-director Harmony Korine, who has previously invaded art houses with the likes of “Gummo,” “Mister Lonely” and “Trash Humpers.” 

Who knows, maybe Korine and Spears will even collaborate on a film together in the future.

“Spring Breakers” opens this Friday in Los Angeles and New York, and opens in more cities March 22.

