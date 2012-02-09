Selena Gomez replaces Miley Cyrus in bloodsucker film role

Stepping in for her old Disney cohort Miley Cyrus, former “Wizards of Waverly Place” star/barely-legal Harmony Korine bad girl Selena Gomez has signed on to voice the role of Dracula’s daughter in the upcoming animated vampire comedy “Hotel Transylvania” co-starring Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Andy Samberg, Cee Lo Green, Fran Drescher, David Koechner, Steve Buscemi, Molly Shannon and David Spade.

The news was broken by E! Online.

The family flick directed by Genndy Tartakovsky (“Star Wars: The Clone Wars”) will see Dracula (voiced by Sandler), the owner of a fancy “monsters-only” resort located far from civilization, panicking when a human man (Samberg) discovers the property and falls in love with his teenage daughter Mavis (Gomez).

As for the other voice actors, James and Drescher will voice the role of Frank/Frankenstein and Frankenstein’s bride, respectively, Green will voice Murray the Mummy, Koechner will voice Quasimodo, Buscemi and Shannon will voice the roles of a werewolf husband and wife, and Spade will voice Griffin the Invisible Man.

The film is slated for a September release.