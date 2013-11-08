Selena Gomez responds to Lorde’s attack on ‘Come and Get It’

We”ve got a new beef in the music industry and this time it”s between two very unlikely suspects: Lorde and Selena Gomez.
As you may recall, in late September, Lorde called out Gomez for the lyrics in her hit, “Come And Get It,” saying Gomez was anti-feminist for recording a song that leaves her passively waiting for her man to come and get it.
“I”m a feminist, and the theme of her song is, ‘When you”re ready come and get it from me.” I”m sick of women being portrayed this way,” said the then-16-year old Lorde in a radio interview. She also called Taylor Swift a bad role model because she”s “too flawless.”
Gomez has now responded to Lorde in an interview with Flaunt. She doesn”t so much defend her song, which she didn”t write, as politely tell Lorde that cutting down your fellow sisters is the ultimate anti-feminist act: “That”s not feminism,” she says. “[Lorde is] not supporting other women. That”s my honest opinion, that”s what I would say to her if I saw her.” Selena Gomez says she”s a fan of Lorde. “I actually covered her song in all of my shows that I”ve done so far. I”m not sure if I”m going to continue that.”
In one corner we had a teenager who has seen a meteoric rise to fame in a matter of months who is happy to shoot off her mouth when asked and in the other we have a 21-year old who grew up on TV and in the public eye and is more used to the politics one plays in the entertainment industry.
I wasn”t a fan of Gomez”s song-but not because of the passive lyrics, more because I don”t think it”s a good tune- but I remember being a teenage girl and wanting to flex your muscles with all your might before you really understand what you”re engaging in, so I certainly see where Lorde is coming from. Although if she listened to some of Gomez’s other songs, she’d find Gomez takes a stronger and more active position in a number of them. Plus, a song reflects a particular mood, a moment in time, that’s fleeting. It’s best not to take some of these things so seriously.
Gomez”s response is measured, but she”s also right. In the truest sense, feminism means supporting other women. It”s not blind support and it doesn”t mean you”re always rooting for your fellow females no matter what they say, but there are ways to level your criticisms in a way that still shows you know we”re all in this together.
Who”s side are you on?
I don’t really have a problem with “Come and Get It”, but the ‘supporting other women’ thing is a really weak response. Women are capable of being just as anti-feminist as men (see: Schlafly, Phyllis), and criticizing another woman on those grounds is not anti-feminist.
I’m going to disagree with the author. I think it is dangerous to propagate the idea that the feminist message can be condensed to simply, “supporting other women.” By saying that it is easy to move to, “criticizing me means you don’t support women” or “women have to be spoken to in a certain way.” That sort of thinking is anti feminist. I know that the author says that she recognizes that women don’t have to always root for each or agree with each other but she is also effectively saying that women should cloak what they say to each in politi(Disney) speak and not say what they actually think because if they do, they are anti feminist.
I just think whoever lorden is . Bit… Don’t be jelous
Who is this ‘Lorde’ person anyways?
Where have You been? lololol
Huh.
“In the truest sense, feminism means supporting other women.”
I want to say that is a gross oversimplification, but it’s not. It is just incorrect.
Taylor Swift is too flawless? Yeah because someone who can’t hold a relationship longer than a year and feels compelled to publicly slam her ex boyfriends is so flawless, right? Shut the fuck up Lorde.
She was talking about her look. Like Barbie do you think its a good example for little girls?
Really? Wow, you are as bad as the very person you condemn. So, basically, Shut The Fuck Up Grant.
This comment is to the user “Pop”. So…are you saying you agree with Lorde saying Taylor Swift is “too perfect” giving a bad “barbie” example for little girls? If so that so illogical. How can someone be condemned for being too “barbie perfect” when that’s not far from how they naturally look. She didn’t CHANGE when she got famous. Yeah her clothes are more expensive but that’s not where the barbie appeal comes from it’s mainly her hair and makeup anyway which is pretty much the same as without any extra. As a matter of fact without the extra she STILL looks fairytail barbie like lol. It’s like, people will find any way to bring people down even they’re doing nothing worth hating on.
Always on Selena Gomez’s side! Selena, don’t cover lorde’s songs again. Ever.
she’d be doing Lorde a favour from her woeful lipsyncing….also perhaps she should try to write her own songs
On selena’s side for sure. Lorde finds a need to shoot her mouth at everybody. I’m 17, and I think before I speak. She’s incredibly rude, without class, and a hypocrite au bout. Selena has got SO much class along with Taylor, there are bigger issues in the world.
I deleted the one song of hers I liked. She can go back where ever she came from.
Amen, Lorde, Amen. Lorde is creating her own career from her talent, and she’s doing well because she’s good. Selena uses other people’s lyrics and bounces from sort-of actress to sort-of singer to I’m-sort-of-Justin-Bieber’s-Girlfriend. She obviously doesn’t have a sense of what feminism is either. I read her response and think that in her head it’s more like, “well, I’m pretty so…” And that’s not what music is about. If she needs dancers and lights and sex lyrics to sell music, maybe she’s in the wrong line of work. Also, “too bad” she won’t be covering Lorde’s songs anymore… I’m sure her covers were not much to listen to anyhow. In summation, I am for Lorde all the way. She states her opinion appropriately and rationally. Selena needs to take her cue to step away and bow down.
No, she’s not right. Feminism is a lot of things, but it is not simply about accepting other womens’ sexist comments just because they’re a woman making those comments. Lorde is right, the message that a girl will be sitting around waiting for a guy to come and screw her is all shades of messed up and just another example of how very used to sexism we are in America.
Lorde shut the fuck up. You have one hit and ur not even cute just saying. PLUS the come and get it song can be about anything maybe she was talking about her heart and whenever someone*jb is ready and mature he can come and get it. Love u Sel always keeping it classy
Perhaps when Lourdes grows up and is finally able to sing a song with her heart mind and soul… instead of just her pseudo intellectualism… she will then be able to see and understand what Selena Gomez has done in this song… contrary to its being anti feminist… it is spectacularly feminine…and how can a woman be more feminist than that… this song is so much about real women… it may take Lourdes many… many years to finally see the light… Selena… You have touched my heart with this song…
I understand Selena’s perspective of the argument. Even if her song isn’t the most inspiring, Lorde seems to go around attacking others often. Feminism is about empowerment and although it does not mean supporting women no matter what, Lorde’s actions could be seen as catty which is the opposite of feminism. Especially based on her comments about Taylor, who cant help that she is tall and pretty. Selena’s comment applies to this the most, whether a person is tall, short, overweight, or skinny, it is important to accept others for who they are
All I know is I love lorde music ! They are all good but lorde has a great voice !
Lorde is just being the classic hipster. Acting like she’s too good for the world, her morals are better than anyone else, trying to be ‘independent’ by hating on people that everyone loves. She is overly critical. She needs to calm down. Her music is great but also exudes the message that she is too sophisticated for us, and a little arrogant.
Now I agree with her that a lot of music has the wrong message completely, especially songs like “Talk Dirty.” But I have to admit it is incredibly catchy. Miley Cyrus twerking is demeaning to women, but her music is pretty good.
Lets just enjoy the music please.
Both these girls are very young. They are still figuring out life. I’m in my 40s and even if I am wiser I still say things I later realize were not right. Each has their own journey and their own time it takes for them to learn what they need to in this lifetime. I understand where each is coming from. Let’s respect each others journey. Let’s all find a way to honor each other even when we don’t agree with the other. I’d like to end with 2 quotes “Don’t let people pull you into their storm. Pull them into your peace.” and “Everyone is doing their best according to their level of consciousness.”