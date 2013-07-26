Selena Gomez’ ‘Stars Dance’ shoots for No. 1 on Billboard 200

Disney star Selena Gomez will land her first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 next week as “Stars Dance” could sell up to 100,000 copies, according to Hits Daily Double.

Two other titles will bow in the Top 10: Marc Anthony”s “3.0” at No. 5 (30,000-35,000) and the Cash Money/Young Money compilation “Rich Gang” at No. 10 (19,000-21,000).

A hyphen-less Jay Z will drop to second place as “Magna Carta Holy Grail” sells up to 80,000. Disney Channel”s soundtrack to “Teen Beach” will be No. 3 (50,000-55,000) and Kidz Bop Kids at No. 4 (40,000-45,000).

Florida Georgia Line”s “Here”s To The Good Times” and Imagine Dragons” “Night Visions” at in a dead heat for No. 6, with both targeted to sell 27,000-30,000. Sara Bareilles” “Blessed Unrest” is at No. 8 (22,000-25,000), falling from No. 2, and J. Cole”s “Born Sinner” will be No. 9. (21,000- 23,000).